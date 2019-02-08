This is easily going to be the best Galaxy S10 color, but only the cheapest model will get it

The Galaxy S10 leaks saga continues on Friday with an exciting episode, as the press render of the best Galaxy S10 launch color made its way online. However, this color will only be available for the cheapest model in the series, the Galaxy S10e, at least initially.

The Galaxy S10e will be just as powerful as the premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, several leaks have revealed so far, which is great news for those buyers looking to purchase the lowest priced new Galaxy S flagship this year.

The phone will also feature the same Infinity-O screen design, which has a punch-hole camera near the top left corner. However, the screen won’t have a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor like the bigger models. The sensor is placed on the right side of the phone in the power button. Also, the screen is flat rather than curved, which is actually great news to anyone looking for a flat screen high-end Galaxy S model.

The final compromise Samsung made for the Galaxy S10e concerns the rear camera, which features a dual-lens setup. The other Galaxy S10 phones have three lenses on the back.

To make up for all that, however, the Galaxy S10e will come in a color that’s not going to be available on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, and that’s Canary Yellow. We’ve known this for a while now, but its thanks to teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal that we get to actually see the color:

EXCLUSIVE! First look at Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow colour and S10 Series dimensions! Galaxy S10e: 5.8 inch- 142.5×70.5×8.1mm

Galaxy S10: 6.1 inch- 149.9×71.6×8.1mm

Galaxy S10+: 6.4 inch- 157.0×75.3×8.1mm Like it? Samsung is going after the XR!https://t.co/uf2V8hAxeI pic.twitter.com/Lb1Kk6dgJI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 8, 2019

Considering that Apple launched a yellow iPhone XR and that the Galaxy S10e is actually a competitor for Apple’s cheapest new iPhone, it’s no wonder that Samsung is about to launch a yellow Galaxy S10 phone.

The premium models will come in black, white, and green, as well as ceramic options, according to leaks. But Samsung is very likely to release additional colors for the Galaxy S10 series down the road, just like it did with other phones in previous years.