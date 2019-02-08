Galaxy S10 preorders might include free Galaxy Buds wireless earphones

The Galaxy S10 will support reverse wireless charging, several reports have claimed in the past few months, a feature that we first saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro last year, but something most people won’t get to use that much. In theory, your Galaxy S10 would double as a wireless charger for other phones and gadgets, but, in practice, you might not want to ruin your phone’s battery life by using it as an external battery pack.

However, a new report reveals that early Galaxy S10 buyers are getting an exciting perk, which would actually let them test out that reverse wireless charging feature.

We saw the Galaxy Buds earphones just a few days ago in leaked images that teased the Galaxy S10’s reverse wireless charging support — here’s that image again:

Image Source: Roland Quandt

Dutch blog GalaxyClub discovered that the Galaxy S10 teaser site for Russia contains text that reveals that Galaxy S10 preorders will run from February 20th through March 7th. This matches previous rumors that said the Galaxy S10 would launch in stores on March 8th.

Furthermore, early buyers will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, the site says. It’s unclear at this time whether all Galaxy S10 models will be bundled with the Galaxy Buds, or just the more expensive ones. But it’s customary for Samsung to throw in several perks for buyers who preorder a new phone early.

Pricing details for either the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Buds aren’t mentioned on the site, but we have already seen several leaks detailing Samsung’s purported pricing scheme for Europe. The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on February 20th in San Francisco, which is also where we expect the Galaxy Buds to drop.