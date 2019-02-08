Marvel does everything it can to mislead fans and prevent any Avengers: Endgame spoilers, but some of its partners aren’t quite as careful. We’ve already seen a bunch of new toys based on the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie, teasing what’s about to happen in the film. And we now have a huge new leak that provides some of the biggest spoilers we’ve seen so far, while also seemingly confirming multiple earlier leaks.

The image below was posted on Reddit but originates from the Canadian arm of the Orville Redenbacher popcorn brand, MCU Cosmic reports. The six original Avengers are all featured in the picture, and their images reveal several key details about the heroes that Marvel definitely wanted to keep under wraps until Endgame hits theaters in April.

For example, Iron Man is rocking an armor suit that reminds us of the classic color scheme of the hero. Next up we have Steve Rogers in official Captain America attire, which confirms he’s about to rejoin the Avengers team after their falling out. That’s obviously a huge deal. Also, notice the gloves he’s wearing which look identical with the gloves seen in the Super Bowl TV spot. Yup, we just confirmed another big spoiler.

Natasha, meanwhile, has a new hairstyle and hair color that match previous leaks. But more importantly, she’s wearing the kind of watch that we saw in set photos, a wearable device that’s connected to Quantum Realm time travel-related theories we’ve been seeing laterly. Everyone else has the same wristwatch in those leaked pictures, including Ant-Man and Iron Man.

Hawkeye is in the photo too with bow and arrow in his hands, rather than wielding a sword, as in the first trailer for the film where he reappears as Ronin.

But the most important revelation from this poster, aside from Natasha’s watch, is Hulk. Or should we say, Professor Hulk? Previous theories said that Endgame will see a complete transformation for Hulk, and we’ll learn exactly why he shied away from the Wakanda battle. The Hulk in this image has his costume, which is a significant departure from what we’re used to. Finally, Thor is also in the picture wielding the new hammer, the Stormbreaker that he used to almost kill Thanos.

What’s interesting is that neither Ant-Man nor Rocket are in this image. But then again, they’re not officially anointed Avengers, and they were not part of the original team.

It’s unclear at this time why this particular poster was leaked, as the Redditor who shared it online didn’t reveal a source or any other details about it.