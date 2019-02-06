Marvel released a 30-second TV spot for Avengers: Endgame during Super Bowl LIII, offering fans a tasty sneak peek at what’s to come. While it’s very short, the clip contains so many scenes that the best way to watch it is YouTube, so you can pause and rewind at your own pace while hunting for spoilers. We already deconstructed the trailer for you, but it looks like we didn’t see everything Marvel hid in there. Before I tell you how the company may have hidden a brilliant spoiler in the trailer that might answer a huge question about the film, I’ll remind you that Marvel often misleads fans with trailers for upcoming MCU movies.

Earlier this week, we told you that the new trailer has at least two scenes that deserve special attention, one involving Iron Man and the other one involving a shield-wielding character who may or may not be Captain America.

Today we’re going to talk about that short, blink-and-you-miss-it scene that shows Tony Stark working on something alongside Nebula. That’s a great throwback to the first Iron Man film, the origin story of the hero that paved the way for Marvel’s first decade of MCU films. But it’s not just a reminder that Tony Stark is so smart that he’ll be able to find a way to overcome any nasty situation, even when it looks like all hope is lost.

Thanks to the first trailer, we know that Stark and Nebula are drifting in space and their air is running out soon. We’re all wondering who will save him from this particular predicament. Will it be Captain Marvel? Will it be Rocket? Will it be Valkyrie?

Well, what about Iron Man saving himself?

Let’s look at that Stark-Nebula scene again. Eagle-eyed Reddit user Drfapfap observed something many of us ignored. Tony’s nanoparticle housing for the newest Iron Man suit is placed directly on his chest underneath his clothes. Here’s that shot again:

Image Source: Marvel

Meanwhile, in Infinity War, Stark wears the housing on top of his clothes, trying to assure Pepper Potts that it’s not a big deal. Watch this clip again and you’ll see what we mean:

Let’s get back to Tony’s current situation after Infinity War. He lost a huge battle against Thanos, he held Spider-Man in his arms as he turned to dust, and he saw several of his allies vanish as well. All the while, he was severely injured and almost left for dead on a distant planet with no means of communicating with Earth. And what did happen on Earth, by the way? Stark has no idea.

He does get on the ship, but food, water, and now the air are all running out. And he still has to heal his body while trying to figure out a way to get back home. What if the only way of surviving space without vital resources is to graft the nanotech directly to his body? That’s what the Redditor thinks will happen next, which explains Tony’s clothing.

My theory is that in some manner necessary to his survival, presumably to maintain his internal functions as food and water become scarce, Tony is forced to graft the nanotech to his body, leaving him with a permanently mounted arc reactor once again. Ideally, this will also involve seeing him in some kind of hybridization of the Bleeding Edge and Extremis suits, but who knows what his final suit will look like.

If this is accurate, then we may soon see the Bleeding Edge suit, the one that’s stored inside Stark’s bone marrow in the comics. And that’s the kind of technology that would require Tony to wear an arc reactor permanently. Pepper would be so thrilled at the prospect, right?

Of course, making a nano-tech suit work with a human body on a spaceship drifting through space sounds pretty implausible. But if there’s one person who could do it, it’s Tony. Especially if he’s been secretly working on the tech without telling anyone else, especially Pepper.

Once again, Tony could save himself against all the odds, and extend his life in space just long enough to make it home. The full theory follows below: