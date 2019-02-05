A big leak probably just revealed Samsung’s Galaxy S10 preorder date

Samsung will announce its new Galaxy S10 phones on February 20th during its first February Unpacked event that will take place in San Francisco rather than Barcelona, Spain. That way, Samsung is beating all its competitors’ announcements by a few days, many of which have scheduled new product unveilings on February 24th, a day before Mobile World Congress kicks off. Ever since Samsung issued invitations for the press conference, we’ve suspected that Galaxy S10 preorders would start soon after the launch event. Now, thanks to a big leak, it looks like we have an exact date.

A Twitter user from Indonesia supposedly found this poster for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event:

The poster notes February 21st as the launch date for the phone and February 22nd as the preorder date. Considering the time zone difference between San Francisco and Indonesia, it’s very likely that preorders will begin on February 21st in western markets like the US.

If you were wondering about the legitimacy of that GalaxyLaunchPack.com website on the poster, then all you have to do is load it up in a browser to see that it is indeed a Samsung property for Indonesia counting down to the Unpacked event. In other words, Samsung will take your money for one of the upcoming Galaxy S10 models the day after it’s done with the launch event. And the phone should be released in several big markets simultaneously.

Several reports said in the past few months that the phone would be released on March 8th. The poster above doesn’t mention the date for in-store sales, however. Of note, we do have unofficial prices for the Galaxy S10 models from two European sources, one in the Netherlands and one in Italy.

The Galaxy F foldable phone is also expected to see an official unveiling on February 20th and a release in stores the following month. But we have no preorder details for the foldable handset at this time.