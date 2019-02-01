Huge Galaxy S10E leak finally reveals Samsung’s flat Galaxy S design

Just yesterday we saw the first press renders leak for the Galaxy S10+, followed by a huge leak that showed us even more renders of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. It’s now time to check out supposed press renders featuring the phone many Galaxy S fans have been waiting for, the cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite, or Galaxy S10E, that will bring back the flat screen design you may have been missing for the past few years.

Samsung decided several years ago to put curved displays on all of its Galaxy S and Note models, regardless of their size. The “edge” display is a neat trick to extend the size of the screen without worrying about bezels, but not everyone like edge displays. While Samsung reduced the curvature of the screen on its recent Galaxy S models, it hasn’t released a flat-screen version in quite some time.

All of that changes this year with the introduction of the Galaxy S10E. The phone will be the most affordable Galaxy S10 version out there — and we already have some leaked prices for all upcoming Galaxy S10 versions. But just because the Galaxy S10E will be cheaper, that doesn’t mean it’ll be less powerful than the other Galaxy S10 models. All phones will have the same high-end 2019 chips inside, the Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 depending on region.

Image Source: WinFuture

There will be other tradeoffs, however, aside from screen size and design. The phone will not have a sophisticated optical fingerprint sensor under the screen like the pricier models, and it’ll only rock a dual-lens camera on the back.

The press renders that the WinFuture obtained show the phone’s final design. We’ve got the same Infinity-O screen just like the other two handsets and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The phone has a dual camera on the back and a single-lens selfie cam. On the right side, the phone is expected to feature a fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a power button, something these renders also suggest. However, we do not have images of the right side, so there’s no closeup of the new sensor.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th in San Francisco, with the phones expected to go up for preorder after the press conference and ship to buyers beginning March 8th.