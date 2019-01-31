‘Avengers: Endgame’ theory explains how Doctor Strange used the Time Stone in ‘Infinity War’

Each passing day brings us closer to the Avengers: Endgame premiere, and we get to see more fan theories attempting to guess the Endgame plot based on everything that has happened so far in the MCU, as well as the various clues that Marvel laid out in Infinity War. Doctor Strange, of course, will play a significant role in the film even though he’s dead, technically. We know that because one of the major MCU leakers, actor Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man, revealed as much in an interview ahead of Infinity War.

Holland said at the time that Strange has many lines in the upcoming movie about the Quantum Realm, something that doesn’t happen in Infinity War. The only place where Strange could talk about the Realm is Endgame. Later we found out that the Quantum Realm is another key place for Endgame, but also the entire MCU, as Marvel has big plans for that tiny corner of the universe.

To get back to Strange, we do know there’s a good chance that he used the Time Stone in Infinity War to make several trips through time and make sure the events that will follow in Avengers 4 will take place in a precise order, so that the Avengers can actually win. That’s why the following theory makes plenty of sense. It comes from Reddit user Schedonnardus, and the theory is titled New ‘Strange did use the Time Stone’ theory.

Let me stop you right there, Schedonnardus. Yes, he used the Time Stone in Infinity War. He used to peer through more than 14,000,000 variations of the future and see how the Avengers won. There’s no question about the fact that he used it. And while it may have looked like just a few minutes had passed since he started his time traveling spell on Titan, he must have spent a great deal of time looking at those variations.

What the theory proposes is that Strange went in Astral form rather than a physical form to the future, where he could have revealed himself to Tony and Nebula and provided key information.

It’s very likely that Doctor Strange will indeed reveal himself to plenty of other Avengers and MCU characters during Endgame. It doesn’t even matter whether he’s there in physical or Astral form, because he could have just placed a small time loop on Titan that would have given him all the time in the world to check out all those outcomes.

Being the only person capable of looking at the future and past, and wielding the power of the Time Stone, makes Doctor Strange a huge asset for the Avengers, there’s no question about it. His knowledge of the future and the recipe for success against Thanos will surely prove to be key elements in Endgame. Sure, Tony Stark and Co. will have to mount the assault against Thanos, possibly traveling to the Quantum Realm and back in time, to reverse the deaths in Infinity War. But the whole thing is going to be Doctor Strange’s master plan.