Samsung’s Galaxy S10 release date might’ve just been revealed in a new report

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th in San Francisco, right alongside the Galaxy F foldable phone, but we hardly expect any surprises from Samsung’s main 2019 flagship at this point. Everything about the new Galaxy S10 phones leaked so far, and we’ve started seeing more and more real-life photos of the various Galaxy S10 versions that Samsung has prepared for buyers this year. And reports about the phones are hardly over, with a new story that’s telling us exactly when the Galaxy S10 models will launch, 12GB RAM version included.

What started as a crazy rumor a few months ago, that Samsung will make a Galaxy S10 phone with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of flash storage, got more and more traction recently. It’s widely expected that Samsung will put at least 10GB of memory on the most expensive version of the phone, and at least 512GB of built-in flash storage. 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage doesn’t sound as crazy anymore.

It’s GSM Arena that now says the 12GB/1TB model is still in the works, and that it’ll be a premium, limited version of the Galaxy S10+. That would make it the most expensive 4G Galaxy S10 model you’ll be able to buy in stores soon. We already expect Samsung to launch a 5G Galaxy S10 X that should also deliver formidable specs, and cost more than the Galaxy S10+.

The Galaxy S10+ will have a 6.4-inch display, three cameras on the back and two on the front, the report noted. The Galaxy S10, sporting a 6.1-inch screen, will also have a triple rear camera but only a single-lens selfie cam. The Galaxy S10 Lite, meanwhile, won’t get the Lite moniker. The 5.8-inch phone will have three cameras in total, including two on the back and one on the front.

The phones will be available in black, white and green, although some versions will get blue and yellow options. The three 4G phones will run Android Pie with One UI on board, and they’ll all have 3.5mm headphone jacks. The phones will hit stores on March 8th, GSM Arena said.

All this information comes from a tipster who obtained it from a Samsung representative who had working Galaxy S10 phones on hand, the report notes. And all of this information ticks all the boxes when it comes to existing Galaxy S10 rumors, that’s because previous rumors made the same claims about screen sizes, the number of cameras for each phone, color options, product names, RAM and storage tiers, and the actual launch dates.