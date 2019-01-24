Fresh leak brings new details on 4G and 5G versions of Samsung’s foldable Galaxy phone

Samsung is still nearly a full month out from the official reveal of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold, but there might not be anything left to announce by the time the Unpacked event rolls around on February 20th. In fact, on Thursday, yet another leak sprung, as SamMobile reports that Samsung will sell the 5G version of its foldable smartphone in South Korea this year. Carriers have apparently completed deployment, and now await compatible devices.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will launch globally this year, but has yet to clarify the regions in which the phone will be available, much less the 5G variant specifically. It would make sense for the phone to come to the US as well, but SamMobile says there’s no hard evidence of an impending US launch quite yet.

In addition to the unveiling of at least one region in which the 5G Galaxy Fold will go on sale, SamMobile also claims to know the color options for the 4G and 5G variants of its foldable phone. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Fold in Blue, Green, Silver and Black, though it will undoubtedly endow each of the models with snazzier names upon release. SamMobile also points out that there could be additional color options beyond these four.

Samsung technically hasn’t confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will make its debut at Unpacked 2019 in February, but the phone maker has certainly provided enough hints (in the form of giant billboards) to make us think the big event is the most likely forum for the reveal. Just a few more weeks to go until we know for sure.