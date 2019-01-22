iOS 12.1.3 is now available to download for iPhone and iPad

A little more than a month after the last major iOS 12 software update, Apple is pushing out another update today to all users that seems geared toward mostly bug fixes — though, of course, that doesn’t make it any less necessary to update.

After Apple pushed out iOS 12.1.2, which the company said addressed a bug related to eSIM activation on the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, we started getting word that hundreds of iPhone users around the world were having problems with the update. Specifically, some users who installed it were no longer able to use LTE most of even all of the time.

The release notes for iOS 12.1.3 walk through bug fixes that are coming to the iPhone and iPad, including that the new update:

Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet

Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)

Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.1.3 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.

Also available today is the final version of watchOS 5.1.3 that was released to developers as a beta two weeks ago. Again, only bug fixes there. Likewise, Apple is also pushing out a software update for the HomePod via iOS 12.1.3 which fixes a few small issues.