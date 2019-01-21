Sophie Turner has already told people how ‘Game of Thrones’ ends, but it still hasn’t leaked

We already have a firm release date for the first episode of Game of Thrones season 8, and we’re waiting for the first full trailer for the final season. But somebody out there won’t have to wait for the hit HBO show to premiere, because they already know how it all ends. It turns out that Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, has already shared the ending with a few people. However, she says it’s not a real leak and the details she shared will never make it to the public.

Before season 6 premiered a few years ago, Game of Thrones showrunners asked Kit Harington to play a role in real life. He was supposed to be “an actor who departed a series that’s become a worldwide sensation,” to preserve the Jon Snow resurrection secret.

“Sorry!” Harington said at the time. “I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone. I’m glad that people were upset that he died. I think my biggest fear was that people were not going to care. Or it would just be, ‘Fine, Jon Snow’s dead.’ But it seems like people had a, similar to the Red Wedding episode, kind of grief about it. Which means something I’m doing — or the show is doing — is right.”

Harington kept that secret. Probably, for The Watch. One could argue that the end of season 8 is even more important than the revelation that Snow didn’t die the first time around. But Turner did tell a few trusted people how HBO’s saga ends.

“Terrified,” Turner answered when W Magazine asked whether she’s scared of keeping secrets like that. “I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

Turner wasn’t drunk when she did it, either. “Nope, sober,” she said. “I was like, ‘Hey if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

That settles it. People who didn’t work on the show know how Game of Thrones ends, but there’s no way they’re spoiling it for the rest of us. April 14th can’t come soon enough.