We have no idea what happens in Avengers: Endgame, and barring some crazy event that leads to the full plot being leaked, we won’t find out what happens next with our favorite Marvel heroes until April 26th when the film premieres. However, the general expectation is that the remaining Avengers will find a way to undo the snap and bring back to life everyone who died in Infinity War. Over the summer, we saw clue after clue that revealed several of the dead characters would appear in Endgame, including definitive evidence that these characters would not only appear in flashbacks. Now, one of the Avengers stars basically just confirmed that Endgame will indeed resurrect our favorite fallen heroes.

While promoting season two of Friends From College on The Tonight Show, Cobie Smulders had to address the massive Avengers elephant in the room. Like many others, Jimmy Fallon wants to know what happens next, but Smulders is no Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo, who happen to be the main leakers among the Avengers: Endgame cast. The actress held her own and revealed no details about the upcoming Avengers episode. For all we know, her Maria Hill is dead, having been turned to ashes in the post-credits scene after Infinity War.

But Smulders did say that Hill will be in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first Marvel movie that follows Endgame. She said it’s already out there that she’s in the film, but she didn’t divulge any details about the upcoming Spider-Man movie. Of course, this is not the first time we’ve heard that Smulders, Holland, and Samuel L. Jackson — who all play characters that died in Infinity War — will star in Far From Home.

Thanks to remarks from Sony execs that were made long before Infinity War premiered, we know that Far From Home takes place chronologically after the events in Endgame in the MCU timeline. A recent report revealed that Disney and Marvel were not too happy to have Sony launch Spider-Man 2 so close after Endgame, as they wanted to maintain a high level of secrecy about the film and surrounding events in the MCU. Because of previous revelations, we do know that at least three MCU characters, including Spider-Man, Maria Hill, and Nick Fury, will be resurrected come April 26th. Far From Home, meanwhile, premieres on July 5th.

Smulders’s interview with Fallon, in which she discusses her role in MCU movies, is embedded below: