Advance ticket sales for ‘Captain Marvel’ are already setting records

As of yesterday, we’re two months away from the much-anticipated theatrical release of Captain Marvel. And judging by the results of advance ticket sales which got under way this week, the film is no doubt going to break records and draw in massive crowds.

Monday marked the first day of presales for the movie, which by some accounts is headed for a more than $100 million opening and will introduce fans to the story of Carol Danvers as the 21st addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And speaking of the MCU, according to online ticket site Fandango, the advance ticket sales for Captain Marvel are already beating the comparable first 24-hour sales of films like Captain America: Civil War and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In fact, Captain Marvel is now among the top three MCU movies when ranked by first-day advance ticket sales, per Fandango. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther take the top two spots, with Captain Marvel — which opens March 8th — coming in at number three.

That means the film is also doing better than other Marvel flicks like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: Ragnarok and Doctor Strange, in terms of the first 24 hours of presales.

“We’re seeing fantastic advance ticket sales for Captain Marvel because it’s a historic film for Marvel Studios, one that fans have been waiting to see for a decade,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “As the studio’s first female-driven superhero film, Captain Marvel is a benchmark moment for the genre, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for star Brie Larson, who will play the most powerful Marvel superhero to date.”

It’s not just Fandango, either. Atom Tickets disclosed Wednesday afternoon that Captain Marvel is likewise shattering ticket sales on its own platform. And not only that, but the company added that “it’s looking like Captain Marvel could outpace (Avengers: Infinity War) in terms of overall pre-sales on Atom Tickets.”

As a reminder, Captain Marvel is an important installment in the MCU for a host of reasons, not the least of which is that the latest trailer seems to indicate that Captain Marvel herself inspired former SHIELD chief Nick Fury to create the Avengers team. The film could also set up future Avengers movies beyond Avengers 4. As we told you in this earlier post, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are the first two Marvel movies we’ll see Larson in, but she actually has a contract with Marvel to do seven movies. Which means the likelihood that Captain Marvel sets her up to appear in possible Captain Marvel sequels, as well as other Avengers episodes.