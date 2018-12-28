The flat version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 looks amazing in this leaked render

The Galaxy S7 was the last Galaxy S generation to ship in two versions when it comes to screen type. The regular Galaxy S7 had a 5.1-inch flat display, while the Galaxy S7 edge packed a 5.5-inch curved screen. Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 only came in “edge” flavors. Samsung dropped the “edge” moniker because the Galaxy S8/S9 and the Galaxy S8+/S9+ all packed curved screens. But if you’ve been dying to see Samsung launch a flagship phone with a flat screen, you might be in luck. Next year, Samsung will unveil as many as four Galaxy S10 flavors, including the Galaxy S10 Lite with a flat 5.8-inch Infinity-O display.

Samsung’s smallest Galaxy S10 next year, the Lite model, will have a screen even bigger than the Galaxy S7 edge, and that’s because Samsung has developed technology that allows it to extend the display from corner to corner, just like Apple did with all its iPhone X versions.

All Galaxy S10 phones, Lite included, should have camera holes at the top, which means the screen-to-body ratio will increase dramatically. Not to mention that the punch-hole camera design looks a lot better than the notch. The downside is that the phones might not support 3D face authentication like the iPhone X and a limited number of high-end Android handsets. But the Galaxy S10 models, at least the premium ones, will have in-display fingerprint sensors, something that’s not available on any iPhone.

This is a conceptual diagram of the Galaxy S10 Lite from the phone case manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/2FxRiMJyG1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2018

Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung insider who regularly posts details about unreleased devices on Twitter and Weibo, shared the image above, which shows a beautiful Galaxy S10 Lite render created by an accessory maker.

While the image doesn’t come from Samsung, it still gives us an idea of what we should expect from the phone’s design. The phone should have a uniform bezel around the screen, as is the case for the iPhone X, XS, and XR design variations, and a single-lens camera hole near the top right corner. On the bottom, there should be a 3.5mm headphone jack next to a USB-C port.

The render doesn’t say where the fingerprint sensor will be positioned, but previous reports claimed we’d find it either on the back of the phone or on one of the sides.

In other words, the flat Galaxy S phone you’ve been waiting for will look amazing. Hopefully, Samsung won’t ruin it by packing cheaper components inside it. We have no idea whether the Galaxy S10 Lite will match the hardware of the Galaxy S10 Edge and Galaxy S10 Plus when it comes to processor, RAM, storage, and cameras, but we’ll remind you that previous Galaxy S Lite generations sported inferior specs compared to the flagship series they were part of.

Three Galaxy S10 phones, including the Lite, should be unveiled in late February and launched in early March. The 5G Galaxy S10 version, meanwhile, should be available in certain months at some point in the first half of 2019.