New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toy leak actually reveals some spoilers

As hard as Marvel and Disney might try to prevent Avengers: Endgame spoilers from leaking, it’s impossible to prevent at least some details from escaping. And some of these spoilers come from the most unexpected places, like that Audi promo clip featuring Robert Downey Jr. that was released on the same day as the first Avengers 4 trailer. We also saw a new Lego minifig for the upcoming Infinity War sequel leak a few days ago, and now we have more toy leaks for you that contain potential spoilers for both Endgame as well as the first Marvel movie from MCU Phase 4 — that’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

An Instagram user posted the rough translation of upcoming Lego sets that are based on the forthcoming Marvel movies, as you can see below:

While we don’t have many details about the actual sets aside from their titles, prices, and the number of pieces they contain, they’re still kind of spoilery. For example, Captain America: Attack of the Outrider hints at a minor battle — after all the set costs just $20 and has 167 pieces. War Machine Crusher suggests War Machine will have a new suit in the upcoming new Avengers film, while Iron Man Armor Room teases that Tony Stark will have brand new Iron Man suits on display.

Also interesting is the Avengers Super Quinjet Lego set, which has 832 pieces and will cost $80. But Battle of the Assembled Avengers does take the cake when it comes to spoilers. This set, priced at $100 for 699 pieces, hints at a massive battle from the film, one where several or maybe even most of the Avengers will appear.

Moving on to Far From Home, we have three Lego set titles in the image above, including Molten Man’s Battle, Hydro-Man’s Attack, and Starks Plane and Drone Attack. The first two seem to suggest that Spider-Man will face the Elementals in the upcoming film, just as the first trailer is supposed to tell us.

It’s unclear when these Lego sets will be available, but Endgame drops on April 26th followed by Far From Home on July 5th.