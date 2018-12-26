Samsung is going to show off a bunch of weird new stuff at CES 2019

An ASMR microphone, a custom perfume service and an auto-adjusting computer monitor stand that helps users with their posture are among eight projects Samsung announced today that it plans to show off in just a few weeks as part of CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The projects are all fueled in some way by artificial intelligence and were developed via Samsung’s C-Lab (Creative Lab) program. As part of this announcement, Samsung says these C-Lab projects that will be revealed represent the biggest number of projects the lab has ever unveiled in a single show since making its CES debut in 2016. And doing this, the company says, will help it “refine the projects and prepare the prototypes that will eventually become finished products to take to market.”

“We will present promising C-Lab projects leveraging AI technologies in the field of video content creation, perfume making and more,” says Inkuk Hahn, vice president and head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics. “These are deeply related to our daily lives and we hope to catch the eyes of attendees.”

Here’s a look at what they’re hoping will indeed catch those attendees’ attention:

Tisplay

Samsung describes this as an in-video virtual ad service that creators can use while they’re live-streaming. This service will recognize a creator’s clothing and let them place ads on the clothes through computer vision and graphics technology. In other words, this is a way to slot in ads for a video without forcing the viewer to endure actual breaks for advertising. The ads can just pop up on the clothes.

aiMo

This is an ASMR sound recording solution comprised of a smartphone and cover case that stimulates the human ear. Per Samsung, “When recording ASMR content with this solution, creators not only obtain spatially more enhanced sound in terms of sound directivity, they also produce vivid, realistic ASMR sounds with AI sound rendering software without professional recording devices.”

MEDEO

Samsung says this is an instant video-making service that allows users to shoot and edit footage at the same time.

PRISMIT

This is an AI-driven news analysis service. The idea here is that whenever a user searches for an issue or event, PRISMIT will curate the top five articles related to that search to help the user understand context and history.

Perfume Blender

This is exactly what the name implies. This project is a custom perfume-making service that will let users make their own customized fragrance and share the recipe for it. According to Samsung, “When the user takes a photo of their favorite perfumes with the app, it analyzes the common ingredients and recommends fragrance recipes that the user might like. The user can directly make the perfume with those recipes or create a perfume by adjusting the ratio of the recipes through the device which has eight ingredients.”

Girin Monitor Stand

This is an automatically adjusting computer monitor stand that will tweak itself so that you’re looking at it with the correct posture. There’s an embedded sensor that keeps track of the user’s posture in real time, especially focused on the neck and head.

alight

This is an AI desk light that uses an embedded camera to detect and automatically adjust the lighting depending on a user’s situation, such as whether they’re studying, relaxing or focusing. It also provides study histories and time-lapse videos of studying through the app.

SnailSound

Last but not least is SnailSound, which consists of an app and an earpiece. This is meant for people who have trouble hearing sounds. The app will analyze a user-preferred sound, then calibrate that sound to be heard more clearly.