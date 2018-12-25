New leak may show some of the first live Galaxy S10+ photos the world has ever seen

Christmas Day brings us more Galaxy S10 leaks, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering how much new info we’ve been learning on a daily basis lately. First up, we’ve got images that feature alleged Galaxy S10+ screen protectors created by an accessory company using information from Samsung’s factories that is believed to be accurate. We saw the same screen protectors in previous leaks, but this time a well-known leaker says they’re a perfect representation of what to expect from the Galaxy S10+ when it’s unveiled in two months.

Prolific Samsung insider Ice Universe posted photos of screen protectors for the Galaxy S10+. The images show that the phone will have a huge Infinity-O display with two camera holes placed in the top-right corner of the screen. The side bezels are minimal, as the phone will feature curved edges just like its predecessor. The top and bottom bezels are also incredibly thin, a lot slimmer than the Galaxy S9. On the top, the bezel features a tiny cutout that will house the phone speaker.

This is the Galaxy S10+ screen cover, its data is accurate, if you like to draw a rendering, you can make it according to it. pic.twitter.com/IwysyZIxh4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2018

If the images seem familiar, that’s because we’ve seen these protectors in previous leaks. While accessory makers aren’t always right with their designs, the leaker says these products are accurate.

Ice posted other photos, comparing the bottom bezels of the Galaxy S10+ protectors against the iPhone X design and the Mate 20 Pro. These actually might be among the first live photos of the Galaxy S10+ that the world has ever seen.

Galaxy S10+ chin contrasts iPhone X and Mate20 Pro. pic.twitter.com/dvmSCKLdiQ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2018

The iPhone X (and its XS and XS Max successors) share the same design. Apple’s handsets feature symmetrical bezels around the display that are broken up by a notch at the top, which houses the camera, Face ID components, and speaker. The Mate 20 Pro, meanwhile, has a design that’s a combination between the iPhone X and the Galaxy S9 — that means we have a notch at the top, but also curved side edges and a more prominent “chin bezel” at the bottom.

The Galaxy S10+ has a bottom bezel that’s about as big as the iPhone X, and even slimmer than the Mate 20 Pro. The side bezels, meanwhile, will be even thinner than the iPhone X because the screen has curved edges.

If the screen protector design is based on actual information from Samsung, it means the Galaxy S10 phones will have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the iPhone XS Max and Mate 20 Pro — and any other smartphone featuring a notch design. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S10 phones on February 20th, and release them in stores a couple of weeks later.