Microsoft unveils Windows 10 Insider program for Chrome-based Edge browser

Microsoft confirmed a few weeks ago that significant changes are coming to the Edge browser the company had developed for Windows 10. The browser will switch to Google’s Chromium platform next year, and it may even come to macOS, something that wasn’t possible before. And now we have confirmation that you’ll soon be able to try out Microsoft’s new browser project, especially if you’re a developer.

Microsoft kicked off the official Edge Insider Project, with registration available at this link. The page doesn’t reveal too many details about what’s coming to Edge, and it doesn’t even mention Chromium.

Instead, Microsoft it’s calling all developers and tinkerers to help the company “shape the next version of Microsoft Edge.” By signing up, you’ll be notified when the first preview builds are available. But you don’t have to be a developer to register for the beta — and anyone else surfing the web qualifies under “tinkerers.” Microsoft only requires your name and email address, so you won’t have to prove you’re a developer.

Needless to say, however, that you need to own a Windows 10 laptop or desktop to be able to try the new Edge browser. There’s no telling when the macOS app will be released, if ever.

This is probably good news to hardcore Microsoft fans who’re already part of other Microsoft Insider projects testing out future versions of Windows 10 and Office. The Edge Insider Project isn’t tied to the others, which means you can register your interest just for the browser. If you’re not into testing unstable software that may be riddled with bugs, at least initially, you might be better off sticking with the Edge browser available on your Windows 10 device, or whatever alternative you might be using to tinker the internet.

That said, it’s unclear when the first builds will be available to download, but whenever the new Edge is ready, it’ll probably be provided to Insiders via the Windows 10 store.