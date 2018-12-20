This is the closest thing we have to a video of the Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ will be the best Galaxy S10 version next year in most markets — that is, if you don’t count the 5G Galaxy S10+ which should offer users a bunch of extra features. The phone will have a gorgeous all-screen design, and as many as five cameras onboard, including the rear and selfie cameras. We already saw Galaxy S10 renders based on leaked designs, but it’ll be another two months until we get to see actual photos and videos of the flagship phone. However, a leaker who’s been providing consistent information about unreleased Samsung phone found a clever way to create a “Galaxy S10+” video using an actual device.



After posting images on Twitter earlier this week, Ice Universe shared the following clip showing a phone that looks very much like what we expect from the Galaxy S10+ regarding overall design. The screen occupies almost the entire front of the phone and features curved edges like previous Galaxy S phones. In the top right corner, we have a dual-lens camera that pierces through the screen.

”I released the "Galaxy S10+" in advance.”

"I released the "Galaxy S10+" in advance."

This is my first YouTube video, thank you.😘https://t.co/dOqLy4JXIo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 20, 2018

The phone, however, isn’t a Galaxy S10+. Instead, we’re looking at the Oppo Find X with no camera holes in the screen. Those holes are fake, as they’re drawn on a wallpaper to make a point. It’s a clever trick to showcase the rumored Galaxy S10+ design in lack of the actual Samsung phone.

The Find X, if you forgot, features a camera slide-out mechanism for the selfie cam, which is why Oppo was able to “kill” the notch and extend the screen from edge to edge. Sliding phones, however, will not stick around for too long, and we have plenty of reasons to hate them. They lose water resistance, the sliding mechanism can always break, and they don’t make it easy for case makers to design protective gear.

Come next year, the Galaxy S10 and its Infinity-O design will get us closer to that notch-less, no-compromise, all-screen design we all want. The Galaxy S10 series should be unveiled on February 20th, according to a recent leak, and hit stores a few weeks later.