Nintendo says that once NES and SNES Classic sell out, ‘they’re gone’

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an NES Classic Edition or SNES Classic Edition, but have yet to actually pull the trigger, you should know that you’re officially running out of time. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a very wide-ranging interview earlier this week, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé confirmed that both of the company’s retro consoles will be going the way of the dodo in the coming months.

When asked about the two Classic Edition consoles, Fils-Aimé first noted that what’s on the consoles is what’s on the consoles. There is “no ability for add-on content,” so no one should expect to suddenly be able to pay an extra $10 to download 10 new games at some point down the line. (Although there are other methods.)

As for whether or not there will be any more Classic Edition consoles in the future, Reggie said the following:

We’ve said that the current systems are the extent of our classic program. We’ve also been clear that, at least from an Americas perspective, these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they’re gone. And that’s it.

So not only is the SNES Classic Edition the last Classic Edition console ever (…for now, anyway), but once this batch of NES and SNES systems sell out, Nintendo has no plans to produce more. Nintendo could always change its mind in the future (after all, these things are cash cows), but if you take Nintendo at its word, you may never have another opportunity to find an NES or SNES Classic at its standard retail price again.