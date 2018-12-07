This might be our first look at the Galaxy S10+ and its triple-lens camera

The Galaxy S10 series is several months away from being official, but the phone is already in production, various reports said, which means Samsung has already finalized the phone’s design. We saw a bunch of Galaxy S10 renders in previous leaks, some based on recent rumors, and others created with the help of allegedly leaked CAD designs. It’s all par for the course for a new Samsung phone, as the Korean smartphone maker has never kept new flagship devices secret for too long. But now we may have an even better thing for you, a photo that might give us our first look at the Galaxy S10+.

The following image was posted on Weibo, showing the purported rear design of the Galaxy S10+:

Image Source: Weibo

If it’s real, this must be a Galaxy S10+ because only the “Plus” model of the series is expected to feature a triple-lens camera on the back. The regular model should have a dual camera, while the 5G model may have a four-lens shooter on the back.

Recent rumors said that multi-lens rear cameras will be placed horizontally on the Galaxy S10 phones, a camera module design Samsung also used for 2018 flagships. The image does seem to confirm those rumors. Furthermore, the photo indicates the handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as there’s no fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone in the picture above.

Of course, this may be an elaborate render meant to highlight the current Galaxy S10 design rumors. Even if that’s the case, the image still offers us a look at the kind of Galaxy S10 design we expect from Samsung next year.

Sadly, we don’t have a similar image showing the rumored Infinity-O screen of the phone. Flipping the handset over, if it’s the real deal, to take one more photo, was probably a too laborious task for the leaker.

The Galaxy S10 phones will be unveiled in February, reports said, but we’ll see the handset in other images long before Samsung takes the stage at its next Unpacked event.