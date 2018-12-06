Spotify Wrapped will tell you which songs and artists you loved the most in 2018

If you’re like me, you spend hours upon hours listening to Spotify each and every single week. Sure, there are competitors out there from the likes of Apple and Google, but Spotify seems to have simply nailed the overall user experience in a way that others still haven’t been able to match.

With 2019 right around the corner, Spotify, as it did last year, updated its Spotify Wrapped website which provides subscribers with an interesting and comprehensive snapshot of their music listening habits over the past year. So if you’re at all curious about how many hours you’ve spent listening to Spotify or which songs you listened to the most over the past few months, SpotifyUnwrapped is there to help you out.

Once you navigate over to the website, one of the first things you’ll see is how many hours you spent listening to Spotify over the last year. As for me, I apparently spent 8,031 minutes listening to music this year. It may seem like quite a bit, but some die hard music lovers out there have spent in excess of 80,000 minutes on the streaming site over the past few months.

Beyond that, Spotify Unwrapped will also tell you which artists you listened to the most, which songs you had in heavy rotation, and which genre you tend to gravitate towards to the most. Perhaps the coolest thing, though, is that Spotify gives users an option to check out a Tastebreakers playlist which is described as follows:

Start 2019 by broadening your horizons. We’ve made you a playlist of songs from genres and artists you don’t normally explore – and we think you’ll like it.

I was skeptical at first, but the Tastebreakers playlist Spotify’s algorithm curated just for me was surprisingly great. It’s definitely worth a shot if you’re looking for some new artists and genres to enjoy.