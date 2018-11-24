‘The Lion King’ and 10 other movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Before we all get too excited about The Lion King teaser trailer that dropped on Friday — yes, it’s a new Disney movie based on an iconic franchise — I’ll tell you that there’s no Avengers 4 trailer this weekend, as some die-hard MCU fans might have hoped. Also, if you’re going to the theater soon, you need to know about three interesting new movies launching this week, including Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, the Creed sequel, and a new take on Robin Hood.

Also, Bohemian Rhapsody is still going strong, and it’s a must-see-in-a-theater kind of experience. Finally, Christmas fans with access to Netflix passwords, there are a bunch of holiday-themed movies out already, including The Christmas Chronicles, in which Kurt Russell plays Santa.

Aquaman

They say Aquaman already outsold Infinity War when it comes to ticket presales, but I’m not sold on the DC Comics movie universe so far. We’ll have to wait until December 21st to see how good it is, but the latest trailer is available right now.

Once Upon a Deadpool

You know you want a PG-13 version of Deadpool, so that’s what you’ll get. Also, Fred Savage is in it. Kidnapped.

Replicas

Out on January 11th, Keanu Reeves’s new crime/sci-fi flick is about a scientist who’s obsessing about bringing his family back to life that died in a car accident. This absolutely can’t end well.

Serenity

Matthew McConaughey has two films coming out, including The Beach Bum that we’ve been seeing often in recent weeks, but also Serenity. Both have beaches and plenty of water activities in them, but the latter is a lot darker than the former. The thriller launches on January 25th.

Stan and Ollie

I don’t know about you, but Stan and Ollie is a movie I want to see when it comes out in January. After seeing Rami Malek do an unbelievable job portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, I’m curious what Steve Coogan’s Stan Laurel and John C. Reilly’s Oliver Hardy will look like.

The Intruder

In The Intruder, we’ve got a couple ready to buy a new home, only the house’s owner isn’t too keen on leaving it. Dennis Quaid plays the owner, and it sure looks like he’s going to scare the newlyweds (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) to death.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Let’s take a second to appreciate the amazing title of this new Lego movie: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. That’s all I need to know. Here’s the newest trailer:

The Lion King

Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King. I’m just reminding you of all the great Disney classics that are coming back as live-action movies. This week, it’s time to check out the new Lion King, which is set to launch on July 19th. It’s got Donald Glover voicing Simba, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner playing Pumbaa and Timon, respectively. Beyoncé voices Nala, while James Earl Jones is Mufasa.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Time to meet Chloe in this new The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer. She is a cat. I’ll let the clip below do the rest of the talking:

They Shall Not Grow Old

I don’t usually include trailers for upcoming documentaries in our weekly trailer roundups, as I try to focus on the kind of films that will make us forget reality for a few minutes. Documentaries, meanwhile, chronicle real-life events, the kind of things that should not be overlooked or forgotten. And Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old is precisely that kind of a film, a documentary dedicated to World War I. But what Jackson did here is remarkable. The director edited some of the available footage from the first world war, slowed it down and added color to it.

On top of that, he added sound and hired actors to voice the people who appear on the screen. It’s something that has never been done before, and something that shouldn’t be missed. Look for They Shall Not Grow Old in select cinemas this December, or on streaming services later down the road.

What Men Want

What Men Want is the sequel to Mel Gibson’s What Women Want. But this time around, it’s time for a woman to read the minds of men. Taraji P. Henson plays that woman, and we have a brand new trailer for you.