HTC discounts Vive Pro headset, full kit, and VR games for Black Friday 2018

Save for PlayStation VR, virtual reality is still prohibitively expensive for some consumers. While prices have dropped significantly in recent years, the latest and greatest VR headsets still retail for $400 or more. Surprisingly, we have not seen many VR deals for Black Friday 2018 so far, but HTC on Monday announced that it is giving buyers a chance to get the Vive Pro at a discount, along with cheaper subscriptions to the Viveport app store.

The most substantial deal from HTC comes in the form of a $200 price cut on the Vive Pro Full Kit, which includes a Vive Pro headset, two Steam VR Base Stations 2.0, two next-generation controllers, and a two-month subscription to Viveport. That price cut brings the total cost of the Vive Pro Full Kit down to $1,199.

If you don’t need the entire collection of add-ons and accessories, HTC is also marking $100 off the Vive Pro HMD, bringing it down to a new all-time low of $699. If you want to know more about this VR headset, and why it costs so much more than the PlayStation VR or Oculus Rift, check out our review from April.

Both of these deals begin on November 22nd at 9:00 PM PST, and end on November 26th at 11:59 PM PST. HTC is also offering several deals through its Viveport app store from November 20th to November 27th:

Starting tomorrow, VIVEPORT subscribers can get SUPERHOT VR, Accounting+ and The Wizards for just $1 each while all subscribers will be emailed a $10 VIVEPORT wallet credit on Tuesday.

while all subscribers will be emailed a on Tuesday. Over 100 titles will be on sale up to 95% off for all VIVEPORT users during this time.

for all VIVEPORT users during this time. Subscription bundles will also receive a discount this Black Friday with 25% savings on 6-month plans and 50% savings on 12-month plans .

. Any purchase of a VIVEPORT Subscription bundle comes with a free Fallout 4 VR Steam code. Plus, Arcade Saga is free for all VIVEPORT users starting 4 PM PST on November 22 ’til November 23 at 11:59 PM PST.

If you’re ready to shell out several hundred dollars for the best VR hardware and software on the market, you may not find better deals than this anywhere else over the Black Friday weekend.