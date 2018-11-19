GameStop’s Black Friday ad is official: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and tons of game deals

GameStop’s Black Friday sales are finally official, as the company unveiled its sales catalog and revealed plenty of deals on consoles, games, accessories, toys, and various other items. GameStop will be open on Thanksgiving from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM and sales will resume on Black Friday at 7:00 AM. Stores will be open on Saturday and Sunday as well of course, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

GameStop has put together a bunch of deals and savings on some of the hottest console bundles out there, as well as plenty of accessories:

On top of that, GameStop will offer games a bunch of deals on games, including some of the latest titles as well as beloved older titles. You’ll be able to score Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for $38, while FIFA19, Madden 19, Assassins Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and WWE 2K19 all cost $27 each.

Other deals include $9 for various t-shirts, $20 for a Saturday Morning Cartoons Funko! Mystery Box and $29 for Five Nights at Freddy’s 24-inch Plush Toys.

Doorbuster deals will be available only in stores, while everything else can also be ordered online — a minimum order of $35 will get you free shipping, too. That said, check out GameStop’s full Black Friday ad at this link to explore all the gaming deals available from GameStop this week.