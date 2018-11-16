T-Mobile’s Black Friday sale: Free iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T, and Galaxy S9 with a few twists

We’ve shown you so far plenty of exciting smartphone deals that will be available before or on Black Friday, but most of them do not support T-Mobile activations. To get a discount on one of the hottest phones of the season, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, Galaxy Note 9, or Pixel 3, you’d have to activate the phone on one of T-Mobile’s rivals.

But that doesn’t mean T-Mobile isn’t ready to offer customers a few exciting deals for Black Friday, and the promos are already out. However, they do come with certain conditions.

First detailed by CNET, T-Mobile’s “Season of Free” promotion starts on November 16th. As you may have guessed, T-Mobile is ready to throw some of the best phones of the year your way for free, as long as you commit to an installment plan of 24 to 36 months (depending on how expensive a device is). Moreover, you also have to open a new line if you’re an existing customer (two if you switch to T-Mobile), and trade-in an eligible device.

If you’re willing to jump through all those hoops, then T-Mobile is ready to offer you a free iPhone 8, iPhone XR, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, LG G7, LG V40, or OnePlus 6T for your troubles.

Should you aim for a more expensive device, then T-Mobile will discount the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy A8 Active by $750 under the same terms. Here’s what you will have to pay for each of these devices if you take advantage of the deal:

G7 ThinQ: $0 down + $20.84/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $500

V40 ThinQ: $0 down + $20/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $720

Galaxy S8 (64GB): $0 down + $25/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $600

Galaxy S9 (64GB): $0 down + $20/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $720

Galaxy S9+ (64GB): $90 down + $31.25/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $840

Galaxy S8 Active (64GB): $130 down + $30/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $850

Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): $150 down + $20.84/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $900

iPhone 8 (64GB): $0 down + $25/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $599.99

iPhone XR (64GB): $0 down + $20.84/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $749.99

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB):$51.99 down + $27/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $699.99

iPhone X (64GB): $149.99 down + $20.84/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $899.99

iPhone XS (64GB): $249.99 down + $20.84/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $999.99

iPhone XS Max (64GB):$349.99 down + $20.84/mo. x 36, pre-credit price: $1099.99

OnePlus 6T: $0 down + $24.17/mo. x 24, pre-credit price: $580

And here are the devices that T-Mobile will accept for trade-ins:

Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X

Samsung Galaxy S6 series, Galaxy S7 series,

Galaxy S8 series, Note 8, Note 5

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

LG V30, V30+, G7, V20, G6

Motorola Z2 Force, Z2 Play

One Plus 5, 5T, 6

Buyers who mail in their handsets will receive a one-time bill credit for the trade-in value, with the remainder of the savings (up to $750), returned via monthly bill credits. If you bring the trade-in device to a store, your account will be credited instantly with the trade-in value, and the remaining balance (again, up to $750) will be offered via monthly bill credits. The terms and conditions of the program can be found at this link.

T-Mobile’s Black Friday sale is available here, and also includes deals on other products, including the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4, the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, as well as various accessories.