T-Mobile deal gets you the only phone in the US with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for free

If you thought you were going to have to wait until Black Friday to find killer deals on the latest flagship smartphones, you’re in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday morning. Why? Because it turns out that an early deal launching later this week will get you a brand new OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile for free. As you’ll undoubtedly recall from our in-depth OnePlus 6T review, this new flagship phone has a lot going for it. OnePlus’ just-released handset is the most powerful Android phone you can buy in the United States, and it also happens to be the first phone in the US with a hotly anticipated feature that people can’t stop talking about: an in-screen fingerprint scanner. That means no big ugly home button below the display and no annoying rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to fish around for.

There are obviously a bunch of caveats with this T-Mobile deal, as there are with all deals that get you a free smartphone. But it’s still one of the best deals you’ll find this holiday shopping season on what we believe to be the best new Android flagship in the US right now.

2018 has turned out to be quite a year for OnePlus fans. The OnePlus 6 was a great phone but diehard Android fans complained that it looked like an iPhone X clone. It was an iPhone X clone, of course, but the second OnePlus flagship of the year took care of that with a redesigned notch. The OnePlus 6T’s notch is much smaller and it looks nothing like the notch on the iPhone X. Check it out right here:

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

The OnePlus 6T is also the first smartphone in the US to feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and it’s the first OnePlus phone ever to launch in the US with a carrier partner. That turned out to be a good play for OnePlus, because first-day OnePlus 6T sales were up 86% compared to the OnePlus 6. Now, the carrier partner in question is launching a new promotion that is another first for OnePlus: For the first time ever, people in the US can get a new OnePlus flagship phone for free.

T-Mobile’s just-announced “Magenta Friday” deal gets customers a brand new OnePlus 6T for free. You’ll need to trade in an eligible smartphone and it’ll have to be a pretty recent flagship phone in order to be eligible. You also won’t get the phone for free outright. As is always the case with these deals, you’ll get a credit for the OnePlus 6T on your bill each month, and you’ll be responsible for any remaining balance if you cancel your service before it’s fully paid for.

The new OnePlus promo from T-Mobile will be available beginning this Friday, and you can learn more about the deal right here on T-Mobile’s site.

Updated to clarify how the monthly bill credits will work with this deal.