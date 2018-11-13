Surface Go with LTE support is available to order right in time for the holidays

If all you’ve ever wanted this Christmas was a Microsoft laptop with built-in LTE support, you’re in luck, as Microsoft just announced that the 4G version of its Surface Go tablet/laptop is now available to order.

The Surface Go may not be as glamorous as its bigger siblings, including the Surface Pro and Surface Book, given that it’s Microsoft’s smallest Surface to date. But if you need a portable Windows 10 tablet that also converts into a laptop with the help of a keyboard dock, then the Go is the cheapest version you can get.

The built-in LTE connection means you no longer have to hunt for Wi-Fi networks when you’re away from home or the office, and you won’t need to tether your smartphone connection. You will still need a reliable 4G signal for it to work, however, and a plan with your carrier.

In a blog post announcing the availability of the new model, Microsoft explained that a laptop will always-on LTE support should also help increase the security of users, who wouldn’t connect to unsafe Wi-Fi networks, and improve smartphone battery life, as the phone’s mobile hotspot feature wouldn’t be needed.

The LTE Surface Go will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, compared to the basic model that has half the RAM and storage. The cheapest Surface Go Wi-Fi costs $399, not including the keyboard. The cheapest Surface Go with LTE Advanced version starts at $679 for consumers and $729 for commercial customers — you can preorder yours at this link. Microsoft’s Black Friday 2018 deals, meanwhile, are available here. The 2-in-1 Windows 10 device will ship in as many as 23 markets by November 22nd, according to Microsoft.