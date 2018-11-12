Facebook goes down in a widespread outage across the U.S. (update: it’s back up now)

If you tried logging into Facebook this morning and got an error message, here’s why. The beleaguered social networking giant suffered a rare widespread outage, with users around the U.S. and beyond reporting they couldn’t access the service.

According to news accounts, the outage impacted most of the U.S. and almost all of the east coast. And while many users as of mid-day are starting to be able to access their accounts again, it does represent another misfire in what’s been a tough 2018 so far for the company.

According to the Down Detector, more than half of Facebook users this morning reported “total blackout” outages, with around 30 percent reporting login problems. The problems were apparent when users trying to login were greeted with: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.” On mobile devices, an error on the Facebook app popped up noting that something has gone wrong.

As always, Twitter can always be counted on as a place where Facebook users commiserate when the social network goes down. Among some of the funniest reactions to this latest outage:

brb, we're frantically calling our high school friends asking them to describe to us their engagement photos #FacebookDown — KNBN-TV Rapid City (@NewsCenter1) November 12, 2018