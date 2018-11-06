This is our best look yet at the powerhouse Nokia flagship we’ve been waiting for

For close to two years now, we’ve heard details about a mythical Nokia 9 flagship phone that would compete directly against similar high-end handsets from the competition, including the latest iPhone, Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and OnePlus phones. But HMD Global never launched one, in spite of what rumors said. We still have no idea when the Nokia 9 will arrive, but a new leak brings a fresh new batch of Nokia 9 renders that show off the flagship phone and its five-lens rear camera.

The following images and video come from the usual sources of CAD-based renders, including @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, and they seemingly reveal the purported design of Nokia’s upcoming flagship.

Image Source: 91Mobiles

The phone is supposed to feature an all-screen design, sporting a generous 5.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and rather large top and bottom bezels. At least there’s no notch at the top.

So… Here comes your first full look at the upcoming penta-lens camera phone by #NOKIA which I guess will be marketed as the #NOKIA9… As usual, 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of @91mobiles -> https://t.co/KFov7h2E9Z pic.twitter.com/0v0NuDRNZB — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) November 6, 2018

On the back, we have the familiar five-lens Zeiss-branded camera setup that we saw in previous leaks, although it’s unclear whether this will be a PureView branded camera.

Image Source: 91Mobiles

There’s no fingerprint sensor on the back because it’s supposedly placed under the screen, a feature that’s pretty much in line with what various other Android flagships have to offer. The phone has no headphone jack either, which is now the norm for modern smartphones thanks to Apple. The Nokia 9 also features a single USB-C port on the bottom.

Image Source: 91Mobiles

Other specs include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,150 mAh battery. However, the phone might not launch until early 2019, 91Mobiles says, which would mean Nokia might pull another move like it did with the Nokia 8 Sirocco last year — I criticized the Sirocco flagship back at MWC earlier this year for launching with an outdated chip.

That said, Nokia phones are popular even if the old Nokia does not make them anymore. HMD Global offers decent Android hardware across various price points, a near-stock Android experience, as well as a guarantee to provide fast Android updates when new versions of the operating system are released.