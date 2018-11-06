Fan-made Galaxy S10 video teases the most exciting Android phone of 2019

Just yesterday we confirmed that Samsung will make its first ever announcement on Wednesday that reveals details about the upcoming new Galaxy F smartphone. What’s so special about the Galaxy F? As most of the enthusiastic Android fans out there will undoubtedly already know, the Galaxy F will be Samsung’s first ever smartphone to feature a foldable OLED display. Rumor has it the device will feature a 7.3-inch screen that folds in half like a wallet. Then, a second 4.6-inch OLED screen on the outside of the phone will activate so that the device can be used in either phone or tablet modes. It’s certainly an intriguing concept, and at this point a folding design is the only way to get larger screens on smartphones and still allowing them to fit in a pocket. But as interesting as it might be, there’s another smartphone series from Samsung coming next year that should be even more exciting.

The Galaxy F is expected to be released in limited quantities, and rumors suggest that the phone’s price tag will approach $2,000. In other words, Samsung’s foldable phablet is not a mass-market device. That’s where the new Galaxy S10 series comes in, and it’s shaping up to be Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy S update in years.

In 2018, Samsung released what is undoubtedly the most boring Galaxy S line in recent history. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ look almost exactly like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that came before them. That might be okay if the new models sported any compelling new marquee features, but sadly that’s not the case at all. Instead, they were just a little bit faster and a little bit more powerful than their predecessors, and that obviously isn’t a recipe for success in the crowded Android phone market. As a result, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are reportedly on pace to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phones since 2012.

Next year’s Galaxy S10 will thankfully be nothing like the Galaxy S9. Reports suggest it’ll feature a brand new design with the narrowest bezels ever seen on a Samsung phone. It also won’t have a notch because Samsung will apparently be one of the first companies to cut a hole in the screen for the camera instead. The render at the top of this post gives us an idea of what the new design might look like.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will also feature next-generation 7nm chipsets, triple-lens rear cameras, new faster RAM and flash storage chips, and even an in-display fingerprint sensor. Sadly, it’s not expected to be unveiled until MWC 2019 toward the end of February next year.

That’s a long wait indeed, but we expect plenty of leaks to let the cat out of the bag before then. In the meantime, whet your appetite with a teaser video made by YouTuber “Concept Creator.” He’s known for taking rumors and reimagining them as renders, and his designs are often accurate representations of unreleased smartphones. He’s still working on his full-length Galaxy S10 video, but the teaser below gives us plenty to be excited about while we wait.