Dog lovers will want to check out this Netflix original series about man’s best friend

Netflix is premiering a new original docuseries on the streaming platform in just a few weeks about man’s best friend, so of course the internet already has all the feels. Just look at that trailer at the top of this post and, well, like this GQ headline harumphs in the title: “Don’t Act Like You’re Better Than This Dogs Show.”

Just give in already. It’s one thing to say Netflix is insanely good at knowing what people want to stream like binge-addled zombies. But this is something else entirely. Admit it. You’re already feeling warm and fuzzy watching the trailer, full of all those good boys. “All kinds of dogs, from all over the world,” the GQ piece notes. “Cosmopolitan dogs. Dogs born to run. Dogs who help the disabled. A dog that is trapped in Syria and can sing. How the hell are we supposed to say no to that?”

The series from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg is set to premiere on Netflix November 16th, and will follow a few different storylines about the bond between people and their dogs from countries including Syria, Japan, Italy, Costa Rica and the US.

The first episode follows the relationship between a young girl who suffers from seizures and her service dog Rory. In the second episode, per a recap from Variety, we follow the story of a man who fled from Syria and brings his dog Zeus across the border into Lebanon. A later episode chronicles all of the steps in dog adoptions, from rescuing dogs from a kill shelter to bringing them to the city to find homes. Give us just a minute, going to watch that trailer again. (I’m not crying, you’re crying.)

“Other episodes,” according to Variety, “center on an Italian fisherman who relies on his dog to be a partner in the business (directed by Richard Hankin); two of the world’s most renowned dog groomers from Japan who fly to California to compete in the ultimate grooming competition (directed by Roger Ross Williams); and the shelter workers of Territorio de Zeguates, a sanctuary deep in the Costa Rican rainforest that houses thousands of dogs to keep them from living on the streets (directed by TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay).”