Here’s how well older iPads have held their value ahead of next week’s iPad Pro launch

It was all eyes on the iPad today during Apple’s media event at the Howard Gillman Opera House, part of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, at which the company made a variety of much-anticipated hardware announcements. We got word about new iPads, new Macs and more, one of the most exciting announcements being the arrival of an all-new iPad Pro with an edge-to-edge display that carries Apple’s “Liquid Retina” branding, among other features. Orders start today, with availability beginning November 7th — ahead of which the trade-in value of older iPad models is likely to increase as customers look to upgrade to the newer version of the tablet.

With that in mind, tech buy-back site Decluttr is out with a look at iPad depreciation data and trade-in values — a roundup that shows among other things that 4G iPad variants don’t seem to be holding their value as well as the WiFi-only models.

“With the new iPad Pro announced at today’s Apple hardware event, it’s really interesting to look at these depreciation figures in depth,” Decluttr CMO Liam Howley told BGR, noting that the iPad Pro 12.9 WiFi model with 256GB only lost 53% of its value in 12 months. Compare that to the 4G version, which lost 60%.

“After today’s announcement, and so far with the positive response the new iPad Pro has had, we expect trade-ins of the older versions to increase dramatically as consumers look to upgrade,” Liam continues. “The best time to trade-in a device is before the new one is available to purchase as consumers can get 25% to 30% more, so this week and next will be crucial for those wanting to get the best price for their old iPads.”

Among some of the highlights of Decluttr’s findings:

The original iPad with WIFI (16GB) that was released 8 years ago only holds 2% of its original price point

The iPad 4 (16GB) WIFI only has 24% residual value after 36 months, compared to the iPad Mini 4 holding 41% after 3 years

The 4G variations which cost almost $115 extra when new don’t appear to hold their value as well as the WiFI alternatives.

Here’s the full Decluttr list, showing each iPad model and the trade-in value listed at Decuttr.com:

iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi + 4G (512GB) $420.00 iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi + 4G (256GB) $400.00 iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi (512GB) $380.00 iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi + 4G (64GB) $370.00 iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi (256GB) $360.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi + 4G (512GB) $350.00 iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) Wi-Fi (64GB) $340.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi + 4G (256GB) $330.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi (512GB) $320.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi + 4G (64GB) $300.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi (256GB) $300.00 iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi + 4G (512gb) $300.00 iPad Pro 10.5” Wi-Fi (64GB) $280.00 iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi (512gb) $280.00 iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi + 4G (256gb) $280.00 iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi (256gb) $260.00 iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi + 4G (256gb) $240.00 iPad Pro 12.9″ Wi-Fi (128GB) 2015 $230.00 iPad Pro 12.9″ Wi-Fi + Cellular (128GB) 2015 $230.00 iPad Pro 9.7” Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $225.00 iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi (256gb) $220.00 iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi (32gb) $200.00 iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $200.00 iPad Pro 9.7″ Wi-Fi (128gb) $190.00 iPad Pro 9.7” Wi-Fi (32gb) $170.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (128Gb) $155.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $148.00 iPad 5th Gen Wi-Fi + 4G (128GB) $146.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi (128gb) $142.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi (128Gb) $141.00 iPad (2018) 9.7” Wi-Fi + 4G (128GB) $140.00 iPad (2018) 9.7” Wi-Fi (128GB) $140.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (64Gb) $138.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi (64gb) $136.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $135.00 iPad 5th Gen Wi-Fi (128GB) $130.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi (64Gb) $128.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi (32GB) $126.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (32 GB) $126.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (32Gb) $126.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $125.00 iPad 5th Gen Wi-Fi + 4G (32GB) $122.00 iPad (2018) 9.7” Wi-Fi + 4G (32GB) $120.00 iPad (2018) 9.7” Wi-Fi (32GB) $120.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi (128gb) $120.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (16Gb) $120.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi (32Gb) $118.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi (16gb) $116.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $116.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $116.00 iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $115.00 Ipad Mini 4 Wi-Fi (16Gb) $115.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi (128gb) $106.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $106.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi (64gb) $105.00 iPad 5th Gen Wi-Fi (32GB) $102.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $101.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $101.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi (64gb) $96.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $96.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (128gb) $92.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $91.00 iPad Mini 3 Wi-Fi (16GB) $90.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $88.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi (128gb) $87.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi (32gb) $86.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $86.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi (128gb) $86.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $84.00 iPad Air Wi-Fi (16gb) $81.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $81.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi (64gb) $79.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $78.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi (32gb) $76.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi (64gb) $75.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $71.00 iPad 4 Wi-Fi (16gb) $65.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi (32gb) $65.00 iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi (16gb) $60.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $58.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $54.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi (64gb) $51.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $51.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi (32gb) $46.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi + 4G (64gb) $43.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi (64gb) $42.00 iPad 3 Wi-Fi (16gb) $40.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi + 4G (32gb) $38.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (64gb) $36.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi (32gb) $34.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi + 4G (16gb) $33.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi (64gb) $32.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (32gb) $31.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi (32gb) $30.00 iPad Mini Wi-Fi (16gb) $30.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi (16gb) $28.00 Ipad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (16gb) $28.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi + 3G (64gb) $12.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi (64gb) $10.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi + 3G (32gb) $8.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi (32gb) $6.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi + 3G (16gb) $5.00 iPad 1 Wi-Fi (16gb) $3.00