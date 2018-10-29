OnePlus 6T pricing and release date leak ahead of today’s big event

With just hours to go before OnePlus unveils its next flagship phone, a final leak has appeared online courtesy of an ad that seems to have run a bit too early. On Monday morning, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a banner ad he spotted on Android Central which points to a $549 starting price and November 1st launch date for the OnePlus 6T. This is about what we expected, but now it’s seemingly been confirmed ahead of the reveal event.

OnePlus will officially announce the price, release date, and specifications of the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York City on Monday, October 29th at 11 AM ET. OnePlus’s event was initially scheduled for October 30th, but then Apple announced that it would also be revealing new products on the same day.

“We hope that you will understand our decision,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. “If you are willing to help spread the word and make this our biggest event yet, we would be incredibly very grateful if you could share the news with other OnePlus followers. As we continue to grow, we will continue to challenge this industry together.”

Image Source: Reddit

Unlike many other smartphone makers, OnePlus has been surprisingly forward about its next handset, describing many of its defining features in detail ahead of the official reveal. We know that the OnePlus 6T will have a notch, a fingerprint sensor, a larger battery, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Leaks have also given us some additional details about the phone, including a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 6.4-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras (16MP + 20MP), and Android 9.0 Pie. We’ll find out if these rumors are accurate shortly.