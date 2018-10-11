Samsung is already trolling the Pixel 3 XL’s ugly notch

Samsung’s may be the biggest Android beneficiary after Google, but that doesn’t mean the Korean smartphone maker is not going to criticize Google’s latest phone, which is competing directly against the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9. And Samsung started trolling the Pixel 3 and the ugly notch on the XL model as soon as Google unveiled it earlier this week.

Google is the latest company to join the ranks of iPhone X clone makers, and Google managed to create an incredibly ugly notch version. Crammed inside the thing are two front-cameras as well as a front speaker.

Samsung is yet to mock the Pixel in ads, an honor it reserves for the iPhone, but the @SamsungMobileUS has been quite vocal about the Pixel 3, mocking that notch from the moment Google unveiled the new phones.

You could land a plane on it. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 9, 2018

The Note 9 is about as big as the Pixel 3 XL, so the only thing you could land a plane on is the notch. And Samsung happens to be the only major Android vendor that didn’t copy the iPhone X.

Samsung’s social team went even further, claiming that not “everyone is born to lead:”

Not everyone is born to lead. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 9, 2018

And it mentioned the Pixel 3 XL’s ugly notch specifically in replies later:

Time to botch the notch. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 10, 2018

If you like having more RAM, expandable storage, and living notch-free, we've got you: https://t.co/OVLNHPvdOC — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 10, 2018

Thought we had something special, Tony… — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 10, 2018

It even slipped in a subtle dig at a different competitor:

With all that in mind, there is one critical smartphone aspect where Samsung can hardly lead, and that’s mobile software. Samsung depends on Google’s Android to do all the leading in the design and hardware departments. So if you want a 2018 Pie phone right now, you’d better forget all about Infinity Displays and embrace the huge bezels on the Pixel 3 phones, notch included.