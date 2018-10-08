iOS 12.0.1 now available, fixes charging bug and Wi-Fi network issues

Less than a month after releasing iOS 12, Apple has begun rolling out the first update for the new version of its mobile operating system in order to address a few notable issues that have arisen since launch. If you’ve been online at all in the past few weeks, you’ve probably read about a charging issue affecting some iOS 12 devices. For those who did not: Some devices wouldn’t charge when plugged in unless the display was activated first.

iOS 12.0.1 has now addressed this issue, though it’s worth noting that Apple specifically discusses the iPhone XS in the release notes, despite the fact that users of a wide variety of devices reported encountering the issue, including iPad users. We’ll find out in the coming days if the fix applies to everyone or just iPhone XS users.

But that’s not the only fix contained within. Apple also fixed a bug that caused iPhone XS devices to rejoin the slower 2.4GHz connection of a WiFi network rather than the faster 5GHz connection, fixed an issue with subtitles in video apps, and restored the ‘.?123’ key to its original position on the iPad keyboard.

Here are the full release notes from the iOS 12.0.1 update, which is available right now:

Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable

Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz

Restores the original position of the “.?123″ key on the iPad keyboard

Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.0.1 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.