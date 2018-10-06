11 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

I am so sorry, A Star Is Born, we really need to see other Venoms this weekend. I sure want to watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s music flick, but less than I want to watch Venom — here’s a review roundup some of you may want to read before hitting cinemas. If there’s one movie I’d like to see more than Venom this very instant, that’s Vice, and you’ll soon understand why.

Holmes and Watson

No, they didn’t! The — Sony Pictures Entertainment — put Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the same comedy. And it’s a Sherlock Holmes flick. This is going to be so awesome on so many levels. I hope. Holmes and Watson launches on December 21st.

Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots, meanwhile, is a more serious matter. Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie star in this historical drama that tells us the story of one of the most important rivalries in British history.

On the Basis of Sex

Let’s keep it historical for one more trailer, On the Basis of Sex, which tells the real story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what she had to overcome to become a Supreme Court Justice. The film opens on Christmas Day, starring Felicity Jones, Justin Theroux, and Armie Hammer.

Overlord

Overlord almost feels like a real World War 2 story, just until you realize there’s zombies in it. Operation Overlord is the codename the allies gave to the actual plans to invade Normandy in 1944. You know, the ones not involving any freaky stuff. Overlord, complete with the freaky stuff, launches on November 9th.

Robin Hood

The newest Robin Hood flick launches on November 21st, and it’s the kind of romantic, action-filled, film you expect. Taron Egerton, Jamie Egerton, Eve Hewson, and Ben Mendelsohn star in this one. But if you ask me, I prefer the 2010 Russell Crowe version over this one.

Rocketman

Rocketman isn’t a movie about the leader of a totalitarian regime who’s just developed nuclear bombs, and it’s now threatening to unleash hell upon the rest of the world. No, it’s an Elton John musical biography, with the same Taron Egerton doing the starring.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

And here we have the latest trailer for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animation that’s hitting cinemas on September 14th.

The Mule

Clint Eastwood just doesn’t give up. He’s directing and starring in The Mule, a film about a 90-year-old World War 2 veteran who’s caught transporting cocaine worth $3 million for the cartel. The rest of the cast is equally spectacular. We’ve got Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Dianne Wiest, and Andy Garcia in it, with The Mule set to hit cinemas on December 14th.

The Upside

The Upside isn’t your regular Kevin Hart comedy — well, not entirely. We still have Kevin Hart humor in it, but it’s all based on a real story. Nicole Kidman and Bryan Cranston are also in The Upside, and I can’t wait to see Cranston act in this one. You’ll soon see why:

Vice

If there’s just one new trailer you can see this week, this is it. Vice tells the story of Dick Cheney, and Christian Bale plays the former president. Wait until you see the transformation on Bale, but then again, we shouldn’t be surprised. This is Bale we’re talking about. Add to that the fact that Vice is an Adam McKay film, who directed The Big Short, and you have one more reason to want to watch it. And McKay didn’t just bring Bale along for the Vice ride. Steve Carell, who appeared in The Big Short, plays Donald Rumsfeld in Vice.

Wildlife

Wildlife will get a limited release this fall, as the movie made the rounds of various film festivals already. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, Wildlife is a drama about a boy witnessing his family falling apart.