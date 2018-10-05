Google Pixel 3 XL reviewed in full, days ahead of the official reveal

Nowadays, every phone leaks (often extensively) ahead of its official reveal, but it’s not often that we see full reviews of new phones posted online days before they’ve even been announced. That’s what happened on Friday though, as Hong Kong’s Unwire published a detailed review of the Pixel 3 XL, complete with photos of the phone, screenshots of the display, a breakdown of the specifications and sample photos taken with the phone.

Between the rough translation provided by Google Translate and the fact that the reviewer didn’t receive the detailed information that typically comes along with a review unit, we have to take the review with a grain of salt. But that said, there are a few interesting tidbits worth noting (as well as photos of the device from all angles).

Before we get to the review, we should note that Unwire also unboxed the Pixel 3 XL and took photos of the process. Inside the Pixel 3 XL box are a charger, a USB-A adapter, a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, and a pair of USB-C Pixel Buds, which are a new addition that weren’t provided in the Pixel 2 box.

Moving on to the review, Unwire is generally positive, saying that the increased size (up from 6 inches to 6.3 inches) doesn’t make the phone any more difficult to hold, that the OLED display is “good,” that the dual lens front camera is impressive, and that fast wireless charging support has been added.

As Unwire points out, the Pixel 3 XL isn’t a complete game changer, but it does bring Google up to speed with many of the other third-party Android phone makers. We’ll know more about the phone when Google takes the stage at its press event next Tuesday — an event which we’ve already begun speculating about.