This is our best look yet at LG’s unreleased V40 ThinQ

Android is about to have a great month, as October is peppered with new smartphone announcements from some of the biggest Android players. Google, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Nokia, and OnePlus will unveil new phones next month. Most of them are going to be flagship handsets, and most of them have been featured in plenty of leaks so far. Now we can add LG’s new iPhone XS alternative to the mix of leaked devices.

The LG V40 ThinQ is the handset in question, and it’s going to be the first new Android phone launching next month, with an announcement set for October 3rd.

But thanks to well-known leaker Evan Blass we now have a press render of the LG V40, which confirms its design and main features:

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

As you can see in the image above, we’re looking at an all-screen smartphone, which is practically the norm these days. It has a notch at the top, but it’s cleverly hidden. But don’t be fooled, the notch is there. Just check out the status bar which shows AT&T as the carrier on the left and a notification on the right side of the notch. The bottom chin is still there, but it looks even thinner than the top bezel.

Image Source: Twitter

The LG V40’s signature feature will likely be the triple-lens camera on the back. LG is going for a horizontal camera arrangement, rather than a vertical one, as seen in the Huawei P20 Pro. Huawei will release a new triple cam phone in October as well, the Mate 20 Pro which will have a square camera setup. On the front, the phone features two cameras.

The fingerprint sensor is also on the back, which means the phone won’t have an in-display sensor as some of its competitors.

Finally, the phone features an extra button on the side, which will likely be used to invoke Google Assistant.

We have no idea when the LG V40 ThinQ will hit stores or how much it’ll cost, but we’ll soon find out.