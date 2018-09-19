Apple quietly disclosed it now tracks and scores your calls and email habits

Apple has been advocating for unbreakable encryption and total user privacy for years, even if that put it at odds with governments around the world. That’s not just because it gave it an edge on the competition, forcing rivals to also somewhat embrace encryption and better privacy features, but also because Apple seems to genuinely believe that user data and privacy should be defended at all costs. That said, Apple has just confirmed that it can be just as creepy as any tech giant when it comes to spying on users. Sort of.

Apple just created added a new provision to the iTunes Store & Privacy policy that tells users that their devices will receive individual scores based on the number of phone calls they make and the emails they send:

To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase. The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers.

How does knowing how many calls I make or emails I send help Apple combat fraud? It’s unclear at this time. Yes, Apple may have explained it in its privacy policy, but the actual process of fighting fraud isn’t really explained. Also, as VentureBeat points out, this new privacy policy applies to Apple TV too, which is hardly the designated device for making calls or emailing.

Also, what does Apple do with that score after it calculates it? After all, you’ll never stop making and receiving calls, and the same goes for emails. And how long do those scores stay on Apple’s servers?

And say it detects some sort of fraud, will Apple report you to the authorities? Block you from using iOS and tvOS devices? We’ll just have to wait for Apple to explain to the world how this new security feature is supposed to work.