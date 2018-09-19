iOS 12 just fixed the most annoying thing about the iPhone X

If you’re already an iPhone X user, then you’ve probably stumbled upon what is likely one of the most annoying things about it, the screenshot-taking extravaganza. If you have an iPhone with a home button, you don’t suffer from it, because you’ll hardly take accidental screenshots. But the iPhone X has a different way of taking them, which involves pressing the volume up and standby buttons simultaneously.

It turns out that many people press those buttons accidentally while turning on the phone, especially when waking up. That’s because the two buttons are, more or less symmetrical, and, like it or not, you can press both of them from time to time. I don’t suffer from this particular affliction, although I do take the occasional unwanted screenshot. The opposite does happen more often. I turn off the screen rather than taking a screenshot.

Getting back to accidental screenshots, the issue is fixed in iOS 12, which means you should experience it less on iPhone X, but also on all the 2018 iPhones, including the iPhone XS and XS Max, and the iPhone XR. That’s because all three of them do not have home buttons, which means they use the same new button combo to take screenshots.

iOS 12 now knows not to take a screenshot if the phone is locked and the display is asleep, Business Insider reminds us, a feature that was present in iOS 12 beta all along.

That doesn’t mean you’ll stop taking accidental screenshots while holding the phone and actually using it, but your Photos app shouldn’t be flooded with countless random screenshots of the lock screen any longer.