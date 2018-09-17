The first iPhone XS sample photos are predictably gorgeous

Since Apple’s iPhone event last week, much of the discussion about the new iPhones the company announced is about which one to buy. The “regularly-priced” iPhone XR doesn’t give away many points to the more expensive iPhone XS, to the extent that some analysts think the iPhone XR will cannibalize sales of the iPhone XS.

The biggest difference between the two devices is likely to be the camera. The iPhone XS has a similar-but-upgraded version of the dual-lens camera from the iPhone X, while the iPhone XR is rocking an upgraded single-lens setup. Is it worth paying $300 for a camera upgrade? That’s between you and your wallet, but the first in-the-wild sample images are here to help.

There are two sets of sample images floating around right now. The first is from Austin Mann, a renowned travel photographer who seems to always get his hands on new iPhones early. With that kind of access, it’s worth remembering that this isn’t a camera review; it’s an example of what the hardware can do under completely ideal circumstances. You can check out the full gallery of high-res shots over on Flickr.

The second set of images are more varied and, I think, give a better example of what the iPhone XS can do under more normal circumstances. They come from Pete Souza, the former White House photographer under President Obama. He took a bunch of pictures around Washington DC and shared them with the UK’s Daily Mail.

‘Smart phones have turned everyone into a photographer but they haven’t necessarily turned everyone into a “good” photographer,’ he told Dailymail.com. Again, the full set of images are available on the Daily Mail’s website.