NOAA Weather Alerts

NOAA Weather Alerts is the most simple weather app that continuously checks warnings issued by NOAA and sends audible alerts even when your device is off or in the background! With a list of 120+ warning we have got you covered for every possible weather scenario. Look at our 5 star rating and buy with confidence! You can create unlimited locations of your loved ones, family & friends and inform them when a weather alert is issued by NOAA for their areas. Features

• Universal app. Download it once and use it on all Apple devices.

• Create & Add unlimited number of USA cities to monitor weather.

• NOAA weather alerts are checked continuously every 15 minutes non stop throughout the day everyday 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Weather doesn’t take a break nor does our app.

• NOAA Radar and Maps to show warning and weather related activity right in your state.

• Tons of national weather maps that show detailed pictures of entire continental USA

• Added moving NOAA weather Radar maps that show weather progressing through timeline

• With one push of a button NOAA weather warnings for all your chosen cities are displayed

• App works in background and send you audible weather alert notifications when there is an alert issued by NOAA

• It has 120+ different type of NOAA alerts

• Check and uncheck NOAA alerts that you want to get notified of. You have complete control.

• Narrow your city & state search down with a search bar or Zip Code

• Check NOAA alerts per city basis NOTE: This app supports USA cities only and gets latest weather alert data from NOAA. You need to be connected to internet through WIFI, 3G / 4G for this app to work in background or foreground

Brave Guardians TD

“A magic and impressive tower-defense game with wonderful graphics” – Appszoom, 8.8/10

“A gorgeous, lush game.” – Tapscape, 9.2/10 Brave Guardians is an epic 3D action fantasy defense game that narrates the story of four heroes (Pepo, Tiko, Zagi & Rapu) — each with extraordinary abilities. Be prepared for an epic journey to defend your world against nasty fiends. This time you will take control of the brave guardians to lead them to the victory. Because Brave Guardians is not just another Tower Defense game! GAME FEATURES:

– 2 Game modes (Campaign and Guardian)

– 4 different worlds (Forest, Desert, Winter, Lava)

– Over 22 unique levels with beautiful 3D environments

– 4 Guardians each with extraordinary abilities

– 6 ingame upgrade levels of the Guardians

– 4 specialized towers (Arbalet, Thunder, Cannon, Catapult)

– 6 upgrade levels of the towers in battle

– 6 ingame upgrade levels of tower’s properties

– Many ingame upgrades of game properties

– Over 30 different enemies each with their own skills!

– 3 wizards enemies that will make your life harder

– Intense boss fight in each world (4 Bosses)

– Hours of gameplay with over 30 achievements

Planetary Clock

Planetary Clock is simple and elegant app what shows positions of all planets of the Solar System at any given day. The app uses precise calculation to determine accurate positions in real time. Sun’s and planets sizes are not to scale in order to show them clearly, but other parameters such as size of orbit, eccentricity, shape of the orbit and position of planets are calculated using precise NASA data. Planets are also realistically sized to each other

Turbo Wheels

Get ready for a winners race, because the second place is the first loser! Turbo Wheels is the most exciting mini cars racing game where you don’t need brakes, they just slow you down. Choose your favourite car, they are plenty and fully upgradeable, each with their own unique handling and style! Features: * 25 unique mini cars in five different categories (Sport, SS, GT, Formula & Classic)

* 4 different countries (Brazil, Japan, Canada & UAE)

* Over unique 16 tracks

* 4 different race modes (Race, Time, Coins & 1 vs 1)

* Race against the opponent car 1 vs 1 to unlock his car

* Hours and days of exciting gameplay

Focus – tasks, projects, notes

Focus is a beautiful and flexible productivity app. It’s deceptively a simple app that clears out menus and other clutter to let you focus on what’s important — getting your ideas down before the inspiration fades. It’s also easy to keep these ideas and inspirations relevant however the forefront of attention at all times. Focus is more than just beautiful and distraction free space to work through. It has advanced features to satisfy even the most demanding of power users. Focus is a practical organizer with a fresh interface that allows you to organize your tasks. Also, you can set them depending on what time frame you want finish these tasks in. Now, you can know ahead of. We completely rethink motivation, to-do and self-improvement applications. By using our revolutionary app on a daily basis, you can really fast create a better version of yourself. Based on the latest productivity and personal growth researches, we create an app that can help you accomplish more and be healthier by managing your time. Moreover, it helps you track your goals in a simplest possible way. You don’t need to spend a lot of your energy and time to set up everything. Furthermore, the intelligent user interface can help you in time saving. You can spend this time productive time achieving success and happiness in your life. Focus offers few simple and intuitive gestures, making it easy, simple and smooth! to navigate the app or to take an action. Focus has a special place dedicated for your “Today” and “Upcoming” tasks. This is really up to you to schedule your leisure actives so you do not miss out on catching up with friends and shopping for example. Creating a writing app was a very thrilling and revolutionary experience and we believe you’ll find Focus a great place for your ideas and thoughts. • Write your way Offering a powerful word processor that lets you write notes that look beautiful and read beautifully. Focus’s simple tools take the effort out of writing, It is perfect for everything from quick notes to in-depth essays. A focus mode helps you concentrate, and advanced markup options are an online writer’s best friend. From the start, Focus places you in the perfect creative environment. It puts all the right tools in all the right places, so it’s easy to choose a look, customize text format, personalize text styles, and add beautiful graphics. • Note Compatibility paragraph, header, marker, quote, quote II, lineSeparator, bold, italic, strike, underline and text alignment is that it?

We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible. We’d love to answer your questions or just hear what you think about Focus.

Pixel Boat Rush

Pixel Boat Rush is a frantic boat combat racing game! An easy to learn, hard to master, fun arcade racing game with loads of content! Featured by Apple countless times! The gameplay mixes a one-touch racing mechanic with 2 weapon/defensive buttons. The progression features an in-depth career mode with RPG-like humoristic conversations with parodic characters, an endless mode and a boat crafting editor! ———————- One-Touch Racing Mechanic: Touch to accelerate, release to brake. Slow down on a wave to stick to it (bind speed requirement depends on the boat downforce, sometimes you have to slow down more). If you keep the gas pressed, you’ll jump off the waves. You can stick to water before the wave begins, but if you re-accelerate on a straight line, you’ll un-stick. Releasing the gas while in the air will make you fall faster. Obstacles and Power-Ups: If air drag makes you quicker by staying on water, sometimes it’s best to jump. It could be for grabbing a power-up, avoiding an obstacle or a tricky set of waves. Combat: Fighting with opponent brings a whole new dimension to the game. It not only adds action, but also tactical aspects, which quickly becomes a key for victory. For instance, slowing down to get behind an opponent to avoid being hit and let him deplete his bullet on another boat. Additional Tip: – The acceleration button covers the whole right side. You can touch the bottom edge of the screen to avoid covering the action. ——————

Reviews and Awards – Featured by Apple on numerous occasions! – (4.5/5) Touch Arcade “I’d strongly recommend it to anyone who enjoys side-scrolling arcade games or can appreciate a different angle on the racing genre” – (4.5/5) App Advice “perfect for anyone who enjoys boat racing and fast-paced, frenzied arcade games” – (4/5) 148Apps ”Pixel Boat Rush’s unique blend of mechanics make it an excitingly original racing game” – (4/5) Indie Game Reviewer ”This is a iOS racing game that gets so many things right. It’s simple but complex, it’s challenging but fun, Pixel Boat Rush is a great game that I highly recommend” – (3.5/5) Pocket Gamer ”A surprisingly sharp and clever racer, Pixel Boat Rush is well worth diving into” – (4.5/5) TheAppleGoogle “more than enough to guarantee players hours of intense high speed action in an electrifying experience” -(4.25/5) Reviewed on the Reviews on the Run TV Show!! —————– More Features: – Career, endless and arcade modes

– 15 racing tracks

– 116 racing events across 7 types of race (normal, ceasefire, eliminations, demolition, carnage, last man standing, endurance)

– 20 Licenses: series of mini-quests which unlock the next racing categories

– 64 racing boats, each with its own specific upgradable configuration: find which boat is best suited for each event!

– A boat editor with 3 custom hangars where you can craft your own boat creations!

– Over 28 types of guns

– 4 racing categories: climb the ladders and become the world champion!

– Power-ups: boost, ammo, shield, coins, repair

– Time trial mode against your best ghosts

– Trophies system for replay value: finish first in all races to collect all gold trophies

– Game Center: leaderboards (based on best lap time and trophies earned) and achievements

– Cloud save with manual upload/download and 3 save files

– MFI and other controllers support

– Rich original retro soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Sleep Bug Pro

One of the best rated white noise machines on the market.

Superior in sound contents: 24 scenes, 83 different sound effects and more than 300 different sounds ensure that everyone will find an ambience matching their needs. Sleep Bug Pro is an ambient sound mixer that produces a variety of scenes and music with random sound effects. The built-in sound generator creates a realistic listening experience to help calm a busy mind and is perfect for adults, children, and babies who are having trouble sleeping. You can also use Sleep Bug Pro in the office to mask out distracting noises, improve concentration, and increase privacy. So don’t delay, try Sleep Bug Pro today. Improve your mind and improve your life, through sound! More than 3.000.000 users worldwide!

With a rating average of 4.75/5.00 Sleep Bug Pro is one of the best rated white noise machines in the App Store. Try it out today! ————————————- — FEATURES — – 24 High quality scenes each with multiple sound effects.

– Play scenes in the background while using other apps.

– High quality retina graphics.

– Clock and date display.

– Sleep timer.

– Individual volume adjustment for each sound effect.

– Accessibility support.

– No ads!

– GREAT USER SUPPORT! ———————————— — 24 SCENES — Available for iPhone, iPod and iPad. Sleep Bug Pro includes the following scenes:

Beach – With birds, ship horn, chimes and waves

Music Box – With bells, birds, guitar and piano

Zen – With hok, bamboo, drum, strings and chants (zen scape without voices)

Zen Garden – With hok, bamboo, drum and strings

River – With birds, insects, frogs, lightning and wind

Forest – With birds, wolves, eagles, bird wings and music beats

Jungle – With tigers, parrots, drums, monkeys and frogs

Classical – With violins, cello, drums and solo violin

Fire – With birds, burning wood, crickets, lightning, wind and owls

Waterfall – With streams, trees and birds

Weather – With lightning, rain and wind

Lullaby – With birds, chimes, wind and waves

Horror – With ghosts, screams, chains, doors and owls

City – With bicycles, birds, motorbikes and cars

Clock – With chimes, mechanical and pound

Dreams – With bass, bells, pad loop, pads and organ

Train – With carriages, horns and passing trains

Sci-fi – With static noises, voices, flares, U.F.O’s and space wind

Airport – With planes taking off, music and announcements

Outback – With snakes, didgeridoo and chimes

Winter – With ice cracking, walking in the snow, bells, music and pads

White Noise – With pads, 528Hz noise, wind and waves

Underwater – With sonar, whales and bubbles

Dark Drone – With storms, aggressive additions & mellow additions ————————————- — CUSTOMER REVIEWS — In love! – Absolutely love this app!! Use it every night!! Great app! Very soothing for baby and parents! Such a great app, simple and easy to use. I was snoring 5 minutes after buying it. Wonderful sound machine to relax, sleep, meditate or just unwind. Highly recommended.

