The iOS 12 GM is available for download right now

On stage at the Steve Jobs Theater today, Apple announced three new iPhones, two new versions of the Apple Watch, and a few more things. One detail that didn’t get too much attention was iOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. But just because it didn’t get mentioned on stage, doesn’t mean there’s no updates on that front, and the iOS 12 GM, the “final” version of iOS 12 that will shortly be released to the public is available to beta testers right now.

The iOS 12 GM is currently available to developers, or anyone else who is already on the iOS beta channel. If you have an Apple developer account but you’re not yet on the developer , you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 GM as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Barring any crazy bugs that are uncovered, iOS 12 GM is the final version of iOS that will be released next week to the public and that will ship on the new iPhones that Apple just unveiled. It includes all the interesting new features that haven’t been included in earlier betas, though not all of them are accessible on earlier iPhone models.

Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

Of course, the new iPhones that Apple announced today will ship with iOS 12 installed, but since no one has their hands on those iPhones just yet, they don’t need to be in the list.