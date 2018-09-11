Sketchy pre-order site ‘confirms’ the OnePlus 6T

In a year where every major smartphone hays been extensively leaked prior to launch, OnePlus is once again one-upping the competition by providing nearly every detail about its upcoming OnePlus 6T in advance. The Chinese company has never been particularly concerned with secrecy, and details about its new devices are often announced before the general launch.

But even in OnePlus’s leaky universe, a pre-order listing going up for the phone, including price and release date, is rather unusual. The leak comes from a somewhat dubious third party, not OnePlus’s own website, but if it’s accurate, then we have every last detail about the OnePlus 6T.

The pre-emptive listing comes from Giztop, a Chinese e-commerce site linked to the blog GizmoChina. The listing says the OnePlus 6T will be priced at $569, available (whether for pre-orders or for live sales isn’t clear) on October 16th, and look exactly like what we’ve seen in all the leaks.

There’s also a spec list, which is handy:

6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 2340×1080 pixels, 91.5% screen ratio.

Light-sensitive fingerprint sensor under the display.

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Soc, GPU: Adreno 630.

Rear triple cameras: 20MP+12MP+TOF 3D, 25MP front selfie camera.

6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage.

Oxygen OS base on Android 9.0 Pie.

Of course, this kind of posting needs to be taken with a gigantic grain of salt. It could be easily put together using leaked and pre-release information from OnePlus, and the price and dates could just be guesses.