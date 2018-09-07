‘Avengers 4’ will bring back another beloved hero from the ashes of ‘Infinity War’

Just a few days ago, an Avengers star told us he’d be back for two more Marvel movies, including Avengers 4, in spite of being turned to ashes like many others after Thanos used his powerful weapon in Infinity War. Soon after that, we learned of a second actor who will be resurrected for Avengers 4, thanks to someone spying on reshoots for the movie. And now we have more proof that yet another beloved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be revived in Avengers 4.

She’s a bit weird, funny, and seemingly naive. But Mantis, played by French actress Pom Klementieff, is an incredibly powerful Guardian — and an Avenger. She died after the snap, turning to ashes like everyone else suffering the same fate. But Klementieff inadvertently revealed the fact that she’s coming back to life in an interview with Paper Magazine when asked something that wasn’t related to the movie.

We already suspected that she’s alive because she’s confirmed to appear in Guardians 3, a movie that takes place after the events in Infinity War, according to the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Also, thanks to that Disney scandal you might be familiar with, we suspected that all of the Guardians who died in Infinity War will be brought back to life.

When asked during the interview about her thoughts about the “#MeToo movement and the challenges in the industry with respect to predatory behavior,” the actress had this to say, emphasis ours:

It’s scary and it’s beautiful, too. I remember Brie Larsen coming to me and Danai Gurira on the set of The Avengers and she told me about the [Time’s Up] letter to sign and I found it really amazing to have all these women — and men too — together in fighting for a better world. Things need to change so it’s great that we women are united and speaking out now.

Klementieff is smart enough not to say the name of the Avengers 4 movie, or even to refer to the film as Avengers 4. But everyone who has already seen Infinity War knows that Mantis never met Captain Marvel (Brie Larsen) or Okoye (Danai Gurira) in the film. In fact, Captain Marvel isn’t even in the movie at all. Most of the Mantis scenes take place on ships or on Titan. Okoye, meanwhile, is busy in Wakanda. And Captain Marvel’s existence isn’t even teased until the very end of the movie in the post-credits scenes.

The only way for Klementieff to share a set with Larsen and Gurira is to shoot scenes for Avengers 4. Think about that for a second. We’ve got Captain Marvel, Mantis, and Okoye, all doing something together.

The actress also had this to say about playing Mantis in the Avengers movies — again, emphasis ours:

It’s so fun. She’s weird, she’s special, she’s in her own world and I get to do funny things and I love to do that. Oftentimes in movies like this, the guys get to do the funny things and the girls have to play the “stop having fun guys” role, which is great, too, but it’s nice to have a different kind of woman. It’s fun to play that. I like to be the weirdo. People sometimes come up to me and tell me how much they love the character and feel a connection with Mantis because they themselves are not that confident or don’t feel good in their own skin. For me, it’s really touching and important that this character exists. I think Mantis’ [story] arc inside the movie is really interesting, too, because she doesn’t know how powerful she is. She was raised in a way that she was never told that she was strong and she was living in a very meek kind of way and then meeting the Guardians opened a new world to her.

We’re interested to see how powerful Mantis is, and to see how the character develops while doing her usual “kick names, take ass” routines.