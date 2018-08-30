Real-life photos of the Google Pixel 3 just leaked, confirming everything we already knew

It’s a big day for leaks. The first real-life images of the new iPhone XS models just leaked, and now we’ve got our first look at the Google Pixel 3 in the flesh. Although the Pixel 3 XL has been leaked extensively, thanks to a shipment of phones seemingly falling off a truck, we haven’t seen any real shots of the Pixel 3 until now.

The images come from Reddit, which means that we have the usual caveats that this could easily be fake, Photoshopped, or a Google employee working hard to troll us. It’s a comprehensive leak, since addition to showing off the outside and physical design, it also gives us a good look at the claimed internals.

The physical design is exactly what we’ve been expecting: a glass top third of the rear, matte material lower down, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. As we’ve come to see from Google, the Pixel 3 is also only sporting a single camera lens in the top-right of the phone, which moves it well away from the fingerprint sensor.

Around the front, there’s no infamous notch; instead, Google is sticking with the bezel top and bottom, and a screen with rounded corners. According to the specs page, that screen has a 5.5-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2160 x 1080, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the leaker’s pictures show specs of a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM. The memory is a little on the low side for a flagship Android smartphone, but the Snapdragon 845 should ensure that it runs Android 9 (which is a lock) very smoothly.

Perhaps the most interesting detail from the leak is that the tipster claims the device is “part of a testing program through a carrier other than Verizon, so I’d expect that exclusivity to end this year.” Previously, the Google Pixel phones have only been available through Google or Verizon.

Full images are available on Imgur here.