Bloomberg report confirms three new iPhone models are coming this fall

Over, the past several months, we’ve seen countless reports from a variety of sources all claiming the same thing: Apple is preparing to launch three new iPhone models this fall, all of which will feature a design similar to that of the iPhone X. With September approaching, we’re just weeks away from finding out if those rumors are true, but a new report from Bloomberg might be as close as we get to confirmation until Apple’s fall event.

Source familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg that Apple’s new iPhone models will feature “a wider range of prices, features and sizes” than last year’s slate, but will keep the near bezel-less design introduced in 2017. Some Apple employees have apparently even begun referring to this year as an “S year” for the iPhone.

As expected, the priciest of the three new models will have a 6.5-inch OLED display, a glass back with stainless steel edges, and dual rear cameras. This is the device we’ve been referring to as the “iPhone X Plus,” though Bloomberg notes that internally the 6.5-inch phone has been dubbed “D33.” The most intriguing new feature on the oversized phone will be the ability to view two apps side-by-side for the first time on an iPhone.

The second OLED iPhone of Apple’s 2018 lineup will be an upgrade of last year’s iPhone X, complete with the same 5.8-inch display. Known internally as “D22,” the iPhone X followup will have a faster processor and a better camera, but should look virtually identical to the phone that Apple debuted last fall.

Finally, we come to the iPhone that has received the most attention in recent months. Bloomberg says that the third iPhone model Apple will show off next month will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display, multiple color options, and aluminum edges instead of stainless steel. Although the LCD phone — codenamed N84 — will end up replacing the iPhone 8, it certainly sounds like a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE and iPhone 5C.

Although all three phones will be different sizes with different features and price points, all three will feature the same gesture-based controls that Apple included on the iPhone X when it eliminated the home button. All three phones will also use Face ID, which makes sense with home button finally being killed off altogether.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. began assembling the 6.5- and 5.8-inch OLED iPhone models in July, but production of the LCD model reportedly began earlier this month, as there were issues with the LCD panels. Speaking of issues, launching three phones with similar sets of features has apparently made the naming process even more difficult than usual. “iPhone Xs” has been floated as a possible name for the new 5.8-inch model, but Apple is also thinking about dumping the “Plus” moniker, which means the 6.5-inch model will need a new name altogether. Then there’s the 6.1-inch LCD phone, which is actually larger and cheaper than the iPhone X followup.

Needless to say, Apple has its hands full. Invitations for the company’s fall event should go out soon, but as has been the case for many other phone makers, there aren’t many surprises left unspoiled.