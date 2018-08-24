Every Galaxy Note 9 launch day deal from major carriers and retailers

Now that the Galaxy Note 9 has officially launched, you might be looking around for the best deals before you lay down $1,000 or so for the new phone. You already missed out on all of the preorder deals, but the good news is that most retailers and carriers are still offering special deals for anyone who decides to pick up Samsung’s latest flagship this weekend. We already told you how much the Note 9 will cost from every carrier, but here are all the best launch day deals we could find while poking around the internet on the morning of Friday, August 24th.

AT&T

Buy a Galaxy Note 9, get another 128GB Note 9 (or a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+) for free. You’ll have to add a new line to your account, but once you do, you’ll receive a second Note 9 for free over 30 months after credits. Tax on the full retail price of both due at sale. Offer ends on August 30th.

Sprint

Get 50% off a new Note 9. $20.83/month after $20.84/month credit. Requires approved credit, 18-month lease, and (as with virtually every deal) opening a new line of service.

T-Mobile

Get up to $500 off the Note 9 via 24 monthly bill credits with qualifying Samsung trade-in when you purchase a Note 9 on an equipment installment plan (EIP). Eligible devices include: Galaxy Note8, Note5, GS8, GS8+, GS8 Active, GS7, GS7 Edge, GS7 Active, GS7 Duos, GS7 Edge Duos.

Verizon

Buy one, get one free (128GB model). $999.99 promo credit for second phone applied over 24 months. New line of service required; credit begins within 1-2 months of purchase.

Best Buy

Save up to $200 on a Note 9 with qualified activation. Part of a Sprint 24-month installment agreement. Total sale price: $799.99. Does not apply to unlocked or prepaid devices.

Samsung

Buy a Note 9 and get a free Duo wireless charger and your choice of cover. Or, for $99, get the Duo charger, Note 9 cover, and IconX earbuds all together.

These are all of the best deals we could find, so if you’re interested in being a Galaxy Note 9 early adopter, these are the stores and carriers you’re going to want to check out before you spend a ton on a new phone.