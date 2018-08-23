This is easily the best thing about the Pixel 3 XL

If it feels like the Pixel 3 series is already here, that’s because someone allegedly stole a bunch of XL devices that should have been shipped to Googlers or one of the company’s partners for testing, and sold them on the black market. Then, bloggers from Ukraine and Russia revealed everything about the phone, from unboxing to in-depth reviews.

This phone has no remaining secrets, which sucks for Google. On the other hand, we obviously already knew almost everything there was to know about the new Pixels. And thanks to all these early reviews, we now know what the best thing about the Pixel 3 series is.

Yes, the Pixel 3 XL is an iPhone clone, one that’s uglier than most iPhone X lookalikes out there. And yes, you could easily wait for a different Android Pie phone if you’re not married to the idea of having a pure Android experience.

Google’s phone is still the Android phone to own if you want to always be on the latest Android version available. Also, it’s going to have a great camera, even if it’ll have just one single lens, compared to dual- and triple-lens offerings from competitors.

But the best thing about it is that it’s going to be a lot cheaper than many of this year’s flagships.

According to Mobile-Review, the Russian blog that has delivered an extensive Pixel 3 XL review well before the phone launched, the Pixel 3 will cost $649, while the Pixel 3 XL will be just $100 more expensive. In other words, they’re not going to be more expensive than their predecessors.

And here comes an added bonus: wired Google Pixel Buds are included in the package. The wireless versions are regularly sold for $159, although you can get them for $109 for a limited time right now. While we have no idea how much the wired pair costs, it’s still a great deal. Mobile-Review says they’re also priced at $159, but I find that hard to believe. Last year’s Pixel 2 models came without headphones.

Comparatively, 2018 iPhones are expected to start at $699 (6.1-inch LCD model), $899 (iPhone X successor), and $999 (“iPhone X Plus”). The Galaxy Note 9 starts at $999 and the Mate 20 Pro will also cost a pretty penny when it launches later this year.